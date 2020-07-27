Carrie Underwood Glows In Makeup-Free Pic After Working Out, Plus More Pics Of Stars Exercising

Carrie Underwood is so dedicated and known for her fitness that she has her own altheisure brand. She rocked a tiny t-shirt and shorts after a workout that left her gorgeous face glistening.

Carrie Underwood has always made sure to let fans be a witness to her fitness. Exercise is an essential component of her day, to help keep her body active, toned and trim. The country superstar even has her own line of fitness apparel called Calia by Carrie Underwood, and gave fans inspiration to hit the gym while looking so cute in an ensemble from her brand. The 37-year-old could be seen in an Instagram and Twitter photo on July 27 wearing no makeup, except for a light layer of lip gloss.

Carrie’s absolutely glowed from a quality workout session in what appeared to be her home gym in Nashville. She wore her trademark flowing blonde locks in two side braids, and had a set of earbuds on so she could listen to music while she worked out. Her brown eyes still popped, despite having no makeup on.

Carrie looked like she’d just finished some weight training, as two 15-pound hand weights could be seen on a bench behind her. She put her hand up to the camera and flashed a “love you” gesture. “Sending some love your way today…remember to #ChooseYou!” Carrie wrote in the caption. The pinky, index and thumb finger up is the American Sign Language symbol for “I love you.”

While many fans responded in the Instagram comments “I love you back,” a number of others were dying to know about her blue workout shorts in the photo. They featured a wide, stretchy waistband and two layers of fabric, with one being an inner brief and the outer showing cute curved shorter layer. Carrie tagged her Calia brand, but not the style. It turned out she was wearing the $40 Women’s Anywhere Petal Hem Shorts, which looked so cute on the country star. Especially with her sensationally toned legs.

Carrie’s Calia label includes inspirational quotes along with the fitness apparel to keep fans motivated. “It won’t be easy, but it’ll be worth it,” and “Hustle and heart will set you apart,” are just a few of the positive mantras she includes to help fans stay focused on their heath goals. But one look at Carrie and her incredible workout body is enough to make anyone get in a good mind set to dedicate some time to personal fitness and self-improvement. The mother of two is such a firm believer in exercise helping the mind, body and spirit that she released her first workout guide, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life, in March. You can check out more stars dedicated tow working out in our gallery above.