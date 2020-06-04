Carrie Underwood Glows In Makeup-Free Selfie After Sweating It Out On 5 Mile Run

Only Carrie Underwood could go for a brisk mini-marathon and still look amazing. The ‘Cry Pretty’ singer celebrated Global Running Day with a selfie that showed off her natural beauty.

“Got 5 miles in with my favorite runner, Ivey Childers,” Carrie Underwood, 37, captioned a selfie she uploaded to her Instagram Stories on June 3. The country music superstar joined Ivey — a “recipe developer and creator of the popular cupcake and cake boutique bakery, Ivey Cake,” per her website – to celebrate Global Running Day. What Carrie should be celebrating is Make-up Free Selfie Day, because the picture she posted to the ‘gram was gorgeous.

“Run because you can, as often as you can,” wrote Ivey when sharing Carrie’s selfie to her own Instagram Story. “So good for your mental health and body!” Carrie certainly has been putting in the miles, judging by the pictures she’s been uploading while under quarantine. On May 23, the “Drinking Alone” singer shared a photo of herself looking fabulous in a bikini. “Is it summer yet?” she captioned the shot of her in a floral bikini top and red bottoms. Actually, the first official day of summer is June 20, so when it finally rolls around, Carrie will be ready.

“@fit52 was tough this AM, but I made it with the help of the pause button!!!” Carrie captioned an April 11 Instagram Story, referencing the fitness app that helped her get that bikini body. She also showed off her tongue, sticking it out at the camera out of exhaustion – and out of defiance. After all, she must have felt proud that she didn’t give in and continued, pushing herself to meet her fitness goal. For those who want to follow in her footsteps, Carrie released a fitness book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life, in March.

While Carrie’s immediate attention is towards summer, the country superstar indicated she’s also looking towards December. During a June 3 virtual fan club party that she hosted (to replace the full, in-person fan club party she would typically have during CMA Fest), Carrie revealed that she’s going to release a Christmas album this year, per Country Now. She didn’t really share any more details about the project or the songs that fans can expect to hear. She previously recorded “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “The First Noel,” “What Child Is This” and “O Holy Night” for a Wall-Mart exclusive holiday edition of her Carnival Ride album.