Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, & More Exercise With Their Kids During Quarantine

Jennifer Garner, 47, Reese Witherspoon, 44, and many other doting celeb parents made sure to teach their kids about the importance of staying active despite being in quarantine when they went for walks and took part in workouts these past few days. The stars were spotted outside staying together as a family and away from others as they try and stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that the world has been battling for the past couple of months. Whether they were with pets or just by themselves, the outings put a spotlight on how going outside and getting fresh air is important for everyone at this time.

Jennifer was seen walking on the Santa Monica beach her two daughers, Violet Affleck, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 11. Their stroll looked refreshing and comfortable as the trio wore casual clothes, including a cute white sweatshirt that Jen wore that read, “fist bump a farmer.” Reese also looked comfortable with her son Tennessee James Toth, 7, when they were spotted taking a walk with their adorable dog. The loving mom made sure to hold her sons hand and kept things low-key in a black cap and sunglasses.

Gisele Bundchen, 39, also spent some time outside with her kids in Costa Rica. The model was seen with a male friend and her daughter Vivien Brady, 7, on a beach. She looked gorgeous in a black bikini as she held Vivien’s hand. Laura Dern, 53, made sure to social distance herself when she went out for a walk with her daughter Jaya Harper, 15, and their two dogs. The impressive actress was all smiles during he memorable moment and looked happy to be outside.

We look forward to seeing more celebs and their kids out and about while maintaining safety by social distancing during the stay at home orders that have been put into place. It’s a reminder to be grateful for the ability to go out into nature!