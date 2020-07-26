Meek Mill Announces He & Milan Rouge Harris Split 2 Months After Welcoming 1st Child

Breaking News
Meek Mill & Milan Rouge Harris
It’s over for Meek Mill & GF Milan Rouge Harris! The rapper took to Instagram to announce the surprising split just days after being called out by Kanye West for his meeting with Kim Kardashian.

Meek Mill, 33, is single once again. The Championships rapper took to Twitter to publicly announce his split from girlfriend Milan Rouge Harrris, 31, just two months after welcoming their first child. “We [sic] me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents …,” Meek — née Robert Rihmeek Williams — posted on the social media platform Sunday, July 26. “we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding! -meek-,” he signed off. Reposting his tweet to Instagram, he also added, “@iammilanrouge no fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media wont think we moving wrong..”

Meek and Milan — who is the designer behind popular streetwear label Milano di Rouge — were romantically linked for about a year before news that they were expecting a child broke in February. “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit,” he surprisingly tweeted at the time, replying amidst a heated online feud between him and ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj, 37. Milan previously did reveal that she was expecting in Dec. 2019 at a fashion show for her label, but did not reveal who the father was at the time.

Meek Mill & Milan Rouge Harris
Meek Mill and Milan Rouge Harris. (BACKGRID)

Milan, who is a Philadelphia native, welcomed the couple’s baby boy on May 6 — which coincidentally is also Meek’s birthday! “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” he gushed on Twitter, including a heart emoji. Meek, who is also dad to sons Rumad and Rihmeek with ex-girlfriend Fahimah Raheem, seemed absolutely overjoyed to become a father for the third time!

News of the split also comes just days after Meek was named in a Twitter outburst by Kanye West, 43. The Yeezy designer called out Meek over a 2018 meeting with wife Kim Kardashian, 39, about prison reform. Both Kim and Meek have been activists when it both comes to changing America’s prison system, as well as advocating to get those wrongly imprisoned released. “I’ve been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform,’” Kanye tweeted then later deleted on July 21. “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog Kim was out of line,” he also wrote.

Meek seemingly responded to Kanye’s tweet, although declined to name names. “S— is cappp cmon …..” he wrote on July 22. Since, a photo of Kim and Meek’s outdoor NYC meeting — which also included philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai — has surfaced.