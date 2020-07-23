Drake Shows Off His Buff Body Makeover In Barbados — See Before & After Pics

Drake’s been working out in quarantine! The rapper showed off his shirtless, buffed up torso as he jumped into the Barbados water for a swim.

Drake, 33, is in the best shape of his life! The Toronto-born star opted to go shirtless as he went for a swim at the picturesque St. Perter Parish beach in Barbados on Wednesday, July 22. Drake — born Aubrey Drake Graham — was joined by friends as they soaked up the scene at exclusive Nikki Beach. The Views rapper looked fitter than ever as he showed off his toned and defined arm muscles, and various tattoos. He was also seen enjoying some time on a boat as he rocked just a gray pair of swim trunks.

Drake has definitely been feeling himself on the trip, showing off his shirtless body in his own Instagram selfies. He confidently posed in front of a mirror and showed off his insanely ripped abs and massive eagle tattoo on Saturday, July 19. His 69.5 million followers immediately dubbed the photo — taken on Drake’s iPhone pro — a “thirst trap.” Drake captioned the pic, “Sunny day in Saint James” as he accessorized with a yellow-and-black printed headscarf — clearly not having gained the “quarantine 15.”

The star is noticeably more buffed-up than his previous shirtless pics, including from another tropical getaway in May 2019. Drake posed by the turquoise blue water on the vacation showing off his toned abs and arms. While the Degrassi alum looks great in all the photos, his arms are more defined and bigger in his recent photos from July 2020! Perhaps he’s been lifting weights?

He is seemingly loving his tropical getaway — which happens to be the home country of ex-girlfriend Rihanna, 32 — and has been posting up a storm since his arrival! With a wine glass in hand, Drake looked content and relaxed as he went for a boat ride on July 22. The Canadian rocked a pricey pair of Louis Vuitton’s graphite monogram slides, an electric blue swimsuit and white tank top, once again showing off his arms. “Swipe all the way to see how to fix a spliff burn in a carpet,” he captioned the series of snaps.

Drake sent fans of his romance with RiRi into a tizzy when he hung out with the Good Girl, Gone Bad singer’s family in Barbados! Specifically, the “God’s Plan” rapper snapped a photo with her brother Rorrey and other family members. While some thought it might mean something is going on between Drake and Rihanna, so far it appears that they’re on good terms at the very least.