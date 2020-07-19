Drake Shows Off His Chiseled Body In New Shirtless Selfie After Hanging With Rihanna’s Family

Well hello there! Drake put his chiseled body on display during his time in The Barbados in a photo you must check out.

Damn Drake! The 33-year-old almost broke the internet when he posted an insanely hot selfie on Saturday, July 18, on the island of Saint James. He made fans categorically thirst for him in the photo that proved he didn’t gain that dreaded “quarantine 15” that many of us have suffered from while in self-isolation. Everything on Drake looked absolutely fantastic from his toned abs to his sculpted beard and variety of tattoos. He later shared another shirtless pic while relaxing in a luxurious pool.

The “Hotling Bling” crooner has been the name on everybody’s lips lately due to his trip in The Barbados which just happens to be the country that his ex Rihanna, 32, hails from. He stirred the pot even more when pics of him hanging with her family emerged on social media. So does this mean that something could be happening between them again?

Not so much, as he was there for professional reasons and not personal ones. “Drake and his crew flew to Barbados on his new private plane because they’re there for a week or so to shoot a music video,” a HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVELY earlier this week. “Drake arrived on July 11 which was the first day Barbados opened its airport to international visitors after a long lockdown due to the pandemic.”

Drake’s son Adonis stayed with his mother Sophie Brusseaux while he was away according to another HL source. “Sophie and Adonis are not traveling with Drake right now, they stayed behind in Toronto,” they revealed.

He also seemingly referenced Sophie on his new collaborative song “Greece” with DJ Khaled, which brought on speculation about the status of their relationship. And once again, there’s nothing to see her folks, at least for now.

“His relationship with her is amazing but they’re strictly co-parents,” another insider revealed to HollywoodLife. “Drake‘s so happy that she’s moved to Toronto with Adonis because he loves having his son close by. His family has gotten to be very close with Adonis and with Sophie too. Drake does everything to give his son the best life possible and that includes treating his son’s mother with nothing but love and respect.”