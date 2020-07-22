‘The Challenge’: Kyle & Melissa Reveal Whether They Really Hooked Up & More Reunion Bombshells

The cast of ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ virtually reunited to spill the tea during the July 23 reunion special — from Kyle and Melissa’s rumored hookup and MUCH more!

There was a LOT of drama to unpack during The Challenge: Total Madness reunion special! Due to the coronavirus, the cast had to film the reunion over video chat this year, but that didn’t stop the scoop from being shared. After Johnny Bananas and Jenny West were congratulated on winning this season, the conversation flipped to Melissa Reeves, who ran the final while pregnant and not even knowing it.

“I was thinking to myself, why am I struggling so much?!” Melissa recalled. “I was at peak fitness level, so why am I so breathless? I knew something was wrong because we were hiking up the mountain and I was thinking of dates and stuff. When was my last period? Like, could I be pregnant? It wasn’t until we got back to Prague and I was in the shower in Bayleigh’s room when I was like, ‘Bayleigh, I think I might be pregnant.’ I went home and I went to the doctor and I was actually four months pregnant.”

Melissa has confirmed the identity of her baby’s father as Danny Simpson. However, for months now, fans have speculated that fellow Challenge star, Kyle Shore, could be the dad due to a rumor that he and Melissa hooked up on the show. “I think people like the storyline of the show,” Melissa admitted. “Since there have been rumors of Kyle and I hooking up on the show, [the fans] like the thought of [my baby] actually being his.”

Kyle and Melissa both confirmed that they have NOT hooked up, and joked that Johnny was the one who started the gossip. However, when unseen footage showed Kyle with his hands under Melissa’s clothes, he had some explaining to do. “I could do that to anyone, man!” he insisted. “It’s nothing. It wasn’t that bad. It was just friendly flirting.” Melissa added, “You need someone in the house to be close with, and to be your person there. Kyle was my person.”