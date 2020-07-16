‘The Challenge’: Jenny Dishes About Dominating The Final, Dee’s Betrayal, Cory Calling Her Out & More
After winning ‘The Challenge: Total Madness,’ Jenny West spilled secrets from the final, as well as more that we missed this season.
Jenny West is officially a Challenge champion! The Challenge: Total Madness was just her second season on the show, but she became the female winner after absolutely dominating the final challenge. A longtime veteran competitor, Johnny Bananas, was the male winner. However, Jenny finished first overall in the final — even beating Johnny and the THREE other guys who were left in the competition.
“I just can’t stop when it’s a competition,” Jenny admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I remember my heartbeat was near my max, but even though it was right at the max, I can’t stop or slow down. I knew I would be alright.” The final challenge required the contestants to ski and hike through the snow and freezing cold temperatures. Nine players started in the final, but three went home halfway through (Rogan was eliminated by Bananas, while Melissa and Bayleigh opted to quit). This meant that Kaycee was Jenny’s only other female competitor left by the second leg.