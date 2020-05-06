‘The Challenge’: Jenna Reveals Why She Stayed On ‘Total Madness’ After Fight With Zach
After Jenna Compono’s fight with Zach Nichols on the May 6 episode of ‘The Challenge,’ she opened up to HL about how she got past the drama and MUCH more.
On the May 6 episode of The Challenge: Total Madness, Jenna Compono nearly left the show after fighting with her boyfriend (now fiance) — fellow Challenge star, Zach Nichols — over video chat. Zach was not happy about something he saw in Jenna’s Instagram Direct Messages from when they were broken up two years ago, and he began avoiding Jenna’s phone calls. It wasn’t until she spoke to a friend that she found out why he was so angry with her.
“He was only dodging my calls because he knows how this works and he knows that our drama will be aired, so he was trying to save me from that,” Jenna explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m usually the only one who gets affected by it when people watch it. But I needed to figure out what was going on right then and there, so I kept calling and calling. That’s when the drama happened, which they aired, and I could have easily avoided if I just chilled out for a second.”
Zach asked Jenna to leave the show and come home so they could talk things out off-camera, and although she considered doing so at first, she eventually decided to stay. “Me and Zach go back and forth with this drama, and we usually get over it, but in the moment, it’s so magnified,” Jenna said. “People need to realize — I’m not a drama person, so they obviously magnify my relationship drama. I just decided to stay because I feel like I’ve been through this so many times and I wanted to stay for me. I wanted to be there. It’s just a really good chance that not many people get and I was really lucky to be part of it.”