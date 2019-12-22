‘The Challenge’s Jenna & Zach Engaged — See Romantic Proposal Pics

Congratulations are in order for one fan-favorite couple on ‘The Challenge’ — Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are engaged!

After five years of on and off dating…Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are engaged! The Challenge stars announced their engagement on Instagram after Zach’s holiday-themed proposal on Dec. 21. “I hope he knows what he’s getting himself into…” Jenna wrote on the social media site, alongside photos where she’s showing off her gorgeous engagement ring and posing alongside her fiance. Meanwhile, Zach posted some pics of himself down on one knee, with the caption, “Finally took Beyonce’s advice.”

Zach and Jenna first met when they were both competing on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes back in 2014. They started dating, but when Jenna was on The Challenge: Rivals III, in 2016, she found out that Zach was cheating on her at home. They briefly broke up, but during the summer of 2017, they reunited on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars. Jenna got injured on the show, and Zach was a solid support system. After filming, they got back together.

Earlier this year, Jenna moved from New York to Michigan to live with Zach, and their relationship has been stronger than ever. They both competed on The Challenge: War of the Worlds at the beginning of 2019, and Zach returned for The Challenge War of the Worlds 2, this fall. He made it to the final, but his team did not win.

Zach and Jenna have certainly had their ups and downs, but now, they could not be happier. Congratulations to the happy couple on this milestone moment!!