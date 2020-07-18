Christopher Meloni, 59, Makes Fans Swoon During Shirtless Boat Ride — ‘So Sexy’

‘Law & Order’ star Christopher Meloni is making the most of the summer — and showed off his day in the sunshine by posing for a shirtless snap.

Christopher Meloni may be pushing 60, but the Law & Order: SVU star has never looked better! He took to Instagram on July 17 to share a snap of himself truly making the most of the summer. The actor stood shirtless as he smiled for a selfie alongside his pal on a boat. “Me, my armpit, and my locations manager for L&O: OC #Lottabeefonboard #chillinbeforethegrillin,” he captioned the snap, which showed him holding onto the boat for balance.

The top of his red and white striped shorts were visible in the shot, as he donned some significant silver facial hair, and a grey cap worn backwards. Fans were quick to jump into the comments section of the photo, with many mentioning his armpit. “I would vote for your armpit if it were running in 2020,” one fan wrote of Chris’ prominently placed armpit, while another joked, “As far as I’m concerned, that’s America’s armpit.” Others simply dropped heart eye emojis or flames, while one fan wrote, “Sexy AF.”

The actor, who played the famed detective Eliot Stabler for over a decade, popped off when President Donald Trump tweeted his nonsensical “LAW & ORDER!” message for the umpteenth time back in June. In response to the president’s June 4 tweet, Chris shot back with “You would be arrested!” And he would certainly know. He spent 12 seasons nabbing New York City’s most especially heinous.

Chris joins his former SVU co-stars in chiding the president for besmirching the good Law & Order name. Mariska Hargitay, who has played beloved Captain Olivia Benson for 21 seasons (and was famously Stabler’s partner), called out Trump on June 2 for tweeting “LAW & ORDER!” on May 31. “You mean tyranny and racism!” Mariska, 56, tweeted. Afterward, she participated in Blackout Tuesday by tweeting a black square that said VOTE three times at the top.