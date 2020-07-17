Why ‘RHOP’s Monique Samuels Thinks ‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Should Run For Office After Arrest

‘RHOP’ star Monique Samuels is proud of her friend ‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams for her ongoing participation in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Monique Samuels, 36, thinks her girl, Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 39, might have a future career in politics after her recent arrest during a protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, 26, in Kentucky on July 14. “I literally texted her [afterwards] and was like, ‘Girl, you’re going to have to run for office!'” The Real Housewives Of Potomac star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a July 17 episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live. “Either that or she needs to be a preacher! One of the two.”

Porsha has been quite vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement on her social media accounts. Thanks to videos she’s shared, we’ve seen the reality star at several protests as she seeks justice for the unjust killings of black people by police across America. Most recently, the reality star was one of 87 people arrested during a Louisville protest over the March 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor.

So has Porsha told her girlfriend anything about a potential run for office? “She has not confirmed anything like that,” the mother of three and singer shared with HollywoodLife. “I don’t know if she’s going to actually do it or if she’s interested in something like that, but I can totally see her. I can totally see her [doing it].”

Monique has been in touch with Porsha since the RHOA star got out of jail and she told us “[Porsha’s] doing good. I actually did talk to her. I was like, ‘Girl! You have me out here nervous! I was like, what is going on!?’ I guess it had been trending and people were posting about it and I was completely oblivious and I was texting her but by that time she was already locked up. And then my husband was texting Dennis [McKinley] just to make sure that they’re OK, so the next morning we were talking over text message and I was like, ‘Girl, I’m just glad you are OK,’ and honestly, I just love what Porsha’s doing. I told her, ‘You have something special.’ I really feel like she needs to run for office one day. I really feel like she can be a mayor or something because people really listen to her and she’s so active, she’s so vocal and she just turns on. She knows how to bring comfort to situations while still addressing what needs to be addressed and I love that about her.”

Meanwhile, Monique is keeping busy herself this summer in Potomac. Having just launched a brand new single, “Drag Queens,” which launched on July 17, the mother of three is just getting started when it comes to making more music. “The song was like a liberating moment for me,” Monique shared. “I just had to go back to my old craft which is writing music which also is a stress reliever for me.”

The new season of Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 9pm on Bravo.