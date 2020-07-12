Denise Richards Proves She’s No ‘Ragamuffin’ In Glamorous New Video With ‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador

Take that, Kyle Richards! Denise Richards looked glam as ever as she strolled down a Los Angeles street, showing she’s no ‘ragamuffin’ cat once again!

Denise Richards, 49, just hilariously clapped back again at Kyle Richards‘ dig! Dramatically flipping perfectly wavy blonde hair — in slow motion and set to the theme music of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Denise looked straight off a runway in her latest post! “Happy Sunday!!!! #Ragamuffin,” she captioned the Sunday, July 12 video, including a diamond emoji for RHOBH and an orange emoji for RHOC (more on that in a minute).

The actress then strutted down a sunny Los Angeles street as she turned around and said, “And I am f—ing Denise Richards.” The Bold and the Beautiful star showed off her glam makeup, including a sexy nude lip and her signature black liner, along with fresh highlighted hair. Denise finished her summer-ready look with a flouncy yellow floral top, featuring a flirty off-the-shoulder cut. The “I’m f—ing Denise Richards” line was, of course a throwback to the May 13 episode where Denise said the same thing in a confessional about Kyle not understanding that she is often “coming from set” when she has to meet the ladies — sometimes in casual wear.

At the end of Denise’s latest video, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shanon Beador hilariously popped up for a cameo! Shannon looked equally as glam as she twirled in front of her at-home staircase, declaring, “And I’m f—ing Shannon Storms Beador.” It’s a housewives crossover we weren’t expecting on a Sunday afternoon, but we’re here for it.

Denise reclaiming the “ragamuffin” dig is absolutely hilarious, as Kyle, 51, dubbed her as such on the May 6 episode of RHBOH. While attending a party at Denise’s new house, a frustrated Kyle vented, “Denise is like, ‘Oh, what do you care?’ Like you look like a f—ing ragamuffin. F— you!” Kyle later explained that she learned the term — which is a breed of cat — from her mother, who used to call her that when she looked messy or unkempt.

Shortly after the episodes, Kyle apologized to Denise on social media for her comments. “Denise, you are absolutely beautiful. There is no doubt about that. I was exhausted, emotional [and] felt everyone was coming at me,” she wrote on Denise’s May 7 post, which was a throwback of her 1999 Esquire cover. “I got upset because I thought you of all people would get what I was saying because you yourself say you don’t get the glam thing and just wear a messy top knot. So I didn’t get the sudden change. With that said, I still regret that comment and was not the best version of myself that night. My apologies,” Kyle also wrote.

Denise has definitely proven to have a sense of humor about being called a ragamuffin, admitting she thought it was “funny” to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen on May 13. “I didn’t know [Kyle] had called me a ragamuffin until I saw the episode…I actually thought it was funny,” she said. “Yes, I do like to be casual, but I also do like glam as well. And you know, it is what it is,” she also added.