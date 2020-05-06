‘RHOBH’ Recap: Denise Richards Bugs Out Over Threesome Talk, Lisa Rinna Shades Lori Loughlin

Denise Richards feverishly tried squashing a conversation about threesomes during the May 6 episode of ‘RHOBH’, and it later led to another housewife throwing shade by calling her a ‘ragamuffin’.

Another week, another housewife crying at a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dinner party. After last week’s insane drama, the May 6 episode felt like more of the same, but to be honest, we wouldn’t have it any other way. We live for these dinner parties. But before we get to Denise Richards‘ backyard shindig, we need to discuss Teddi Mellencamp‘s wellness retreat. Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais opted out of attending the event, but for the ladies who did go — Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, and Denise — it was far from relaxing.

To start, Sutton was riddled with anxiety upon reuniting with Teddi after last week’s dinner drama. She was so freaked out about attending Teddi’s event that she broke down in tears as soon as she arrived at the event with Kyle and Erika. Fortunately, they did their best to calm her down, and Sutton later apologized to Teddi for calling her “boring”, so all is well in that department. The real drama came when Dorit showed up to the event hours late. She rolled in at about 1pm, and while Teddi didn’t say she was upset about it, Kyle was pretty pissed.

Dorit said that she had to take care of her kids at home, but Kyle didn’t fully believe her since Dorit showed up in gym attire and totally glammed up. And Kyle didn’t let Dorit hear the end of it. What irked Kyle even more was the fact that she later discovered Dorit was at home doing a photo shoot, thanks to a bunch of Instagram pictures that Dorit shared on her own account — in the exact same outfit.

And that brings us to Denise’s dinner party. After everyone gathered in Denise’s new backyard, the ladies started sharing stories from their pasts, while revealing whether or not they’ve ever hooked up with a woman (Garcelle has). Some of the ladies even confessed to having threesomes (Erika once dated a couple), but Denise — the one who’s usually the most sexual out of the bunch — remained quiet. She was more focused on the fact that her daughters were sitting with their friends just a few feet away, and she feared they were listening to the conversation. So Denise tried ending the conversation, but Kyle couldn’t understand why Denise was being so bossy.

Dorit then segued that “lesbian” conversation into her issue with Kyle by taking a jab at her and highlighting how she likes to sleep in beds with Teddi. Kyle took the shade in stride and then confronted Dorit over her Instagram pictures. Dorit didn’t think it was a big deal that she did a photo shoot before going to Teddi’s event, and Denise agrees with her. Denise asked Kyle why she cared so much, and Kyle said that it was because she’s the type of person who defends her friends. And in that case, it was Teddi. However, Lisa Rinna told Kyle that she doesn’t “always” defend her friends, in reference to her past fights with Kim Richards, and Kyle thought that was a low blow. Kyle actually told Lisa that she nearly ruined her relationship with Kim over her friendship with Lisa Rinna, so in her eyes, Lisa had no right to say that.

Kyle also wasn’t very happy with Denise defending Dorit, so when Denise walked away from the table, Kyle said she looked like a “ragamuffin”, which means someone who’s usually wearing “ratty” or “dirty clothes”.

Let’s just say that things got pretty intense. But the dinner never finished. We’ll get to see how the rest of it unfolded when the show returns next week. As for Lisa Rinna’s diss — earlier in the episode, when she was sitting down with her daughter, Amelia, and talking about her transferring to USC, she made a joke about taking a picture of her rowing in order to try to help her get admitted into the school. It’s what Lori Loughlin is being accused of doing with her own daughters in the ongoing College Admissions Scandal.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo.