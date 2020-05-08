Kyle Richards Apologizes To Denise Richards For Calling Her A ‘Ragamuffin’: You’re ‘Beautiful’

Kyle Richards is making amends with Denise Richards. Kyle apologized for calling Denise a ‘ragamuffin’ on ‘RHOBH’ and admitted she was not the ‘best version’ of herself the night the drama went down.

Denise Richards, 49, got caught in the crossfires of Kyle Richards, 51, and Dorit Kemsley’s drama at her own dinner party during the May 6 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle ended up calling Denise a “ragamuffin” when she thought Denise was defending Dorit. Denise posted a series of magazine covers via Instagram on May 7 and referenced Kyle’s “ragamuffin” diss, so Kyle took the opportunity to respond. “Denise, you are absolutely beautiful,” Kyle wrote. “There is no doubt about that. I was exhausted, emotional & felt everyone was coming at me. I got upset because I thought you of all people would get what I was saying because you yourself say you don’t get the glam thing and just wear a messy top knot. So I didn’t get the sudden change. With that said, I still regret that comment and was not the best version of myself that night. My apologies.”

The word “ragamuffin” means someone who wears ragged or dirty clothes. Kyle’s Instagram comment isn’t the first time she’s addressed the “ragamuffin” jab. Following the May 6 episode, Kyle responded to fan tweets about it. “My Mom used to call me that when I looked messy,” Kyle tweeted. “She would say don’t run around like a ragamuffin. Doesn’t make it right that I said that. Not nice. Denise is beautiful no doubt. The margaritas, exhaustion & emotions not bringing out the best in me.”

Kyle also added that “ragamuffin” is “not a mean word but it wasn’t said in a nice way. I was upset and the margaritas and exhaustion didn’t help.” Denise has yet to respond to Kyle’s apology.

Denise’s dinner party wasn’t over by the end of the May 6 episode, so this is likely just the beginning of more drama amongst the women. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.