Lisa Rinna Shades Denise Richards After She Gets Upset About Threesome Conversation On ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Rinna found it ironic that Denise Richards was ‘worried’ about her kids overhearing the ‘RHOBH’ cast’s dinner conversation about threesomes.

Lisa Rinna, 56, doesn’t think Denise Richards, 49, should be one to talk! Lisa suggested Denise was being hypocritical after confronting Erika Jayne for talking about threesomes in front of her children, which fans saw in a preview for the May 13 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. A day after the teaser dropped, Lisa headed over to an Instagram post that resurfaced sensationalized headlines about Denise. Ironically, above the Us Weekly and Star Magazine covers was a video clip of Denise saying in a RHOBH confessional, “I’m like on every f–king magazine cover you could imagine, that they would want to be on.”

However, with taglines like “Denise Richards Finally Tells All: Cocaine Parties, Mental Abuse & Hookers At Thanksgiving” and “Hookers & drugs — what our girls know” (both in reference to rumors about Denise’s ex Charlie Sheen), the magazine covers weren’t exactly family-friendly. Sensing the double standard, Lisa wrote in the comments section, “And she’s worried about her kids sitting near us at dinner? Okurrrrrrrr.” The shade was not subtle!

Of course, this was a direct clapback at Denise for telling Erika that she’ll be moving her daughters Sam Sheen, 16, Lola Sheen, 14, and Eloise Richards, 8, “further” away from her Bravo castmates the next time they dine at the soap star’s home. To be fair, Denise didn’t say this in a snippy way. She too admitted to not having “the cleanest mouth ever” during her honest chat with Erika. Denise was simply worried after her eldest daughter, Sam, informed her mom that she overheard the RHOBH ladies “arguing about threesomes.”

Sam actually thought the X-rated dinner topic was funny — as a refresher, Erika loudly announced that she’s “never been with a girl” and “only a couple.” But Denise was more worried over what her daughters’ friends would report to their parents. “I didn’t want my kids’ friends to go home and say, ‘Oh, dinner was great at Sami and Lola’s house. Oh boy, but her mom and their friends were talking about threesomes and this….’,” Denise explained in a confessional. “I’ve never been that house.”