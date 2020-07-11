Katy Perry Reveals Why She Won’t Support Kanye West Who She ‘Loves’ For President: ‘We Need A Pro’

Katy Perry may be a fan of Kanye West’s artistry, but that doesn’t mean she wants to see him in The White House. Here’s why.

Katy Perry has opened up about her thoughts on the 2020 presidential election, and Kanye West‘s possible bid. The multi Grammy award nominee said she didn’t take him seriously as a candidate, when she spoke to Hits Radio via video chat on July 10. “What we’ve learned looking back is that the presidential job is best suited for someone with experience and that is a pro in their field,” the 35-year-old said.

“I think we have seen and learned from experience that when we don’t have pros in position, that it can get a little wild,” the “Roar” hitmaker said, adding, “I love Kanye, he is amazing. I just, you know, I love him as an artist. And I think he’s an incredible disruptor as an artist and a conversation-maker as an artist. And that’s what I love the most about him.”

The 43-year-old Yeezy founder caused a massive stir when he controversially announced on July 4 that he would be running for president. The rapper tweeted on Independence Day, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he said. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

In the wake of the announcement, Kanye sat down for a stunning interview with Forbes on July 8. Over “four rambling hours of interviews” with the publication, Kanye laid out his political views, which seem at odds with wife Kim Kardashian‘s famously pro-choice views. “I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible,” the religious-leaning rapper said. “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

He also came out as an anti-vaxxer. “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed,” he said. “So, when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question.” During the interview, Kanye also claimed he contracted the coronavirus earlier in 2020.