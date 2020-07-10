Khloe Kardashian Receives Backlash For Cryptic IG Message About ‘Loyalty’: ‘Go Tell Tristan’

Maybe Khloe Kardashian should log off? After she posted a message about knowing when someone is ‘loyal,’ some mocked her by telling her to get off the ‘Gram and ‘text it straight’ to Tristan Thompson.

If there’s one thing Khloe Kardashian likes, it’s a semi-cryptic, motivational quote. The 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is known for filling her social media with these inspirational phrases, and she was back at it again on July 10. “Loyalty is only revealed in the presence of other opportunities,” she posted to her Instagram Story, seemingly quoting Dr. Dharius Daniels’ Relational Intelligence. “You don’t know if someone is loyal until they have the opportunity not to be. Loyalty is revealed in the presence of other opportunities. Loyalty is revealed by someone’s actions in your absence.”

“Tell your man, not IG,” one commenter said, indicating Tristan Thompson’s history of infidelity. Other commenters were just as over it. “Just text it straight to your man.” “Just tag [Jordyn Woods] and go on about your day [eyeroll emoji].” “Didn’t you take Tristan back & you’re preaching the importance of loyalty?” “If you subbing Tristan and Jordyn, just say that [eyeroll emoji].” “The point of this message is what?” “She must be talking about her man because Jordyn is minding her own business.”

This quote – interpreted by these haters as Khloe still being sad over Tristan’s tryst with Jordyn, 22, in 2019 – could also mean that Tristan, 29, has proven his “loyalty” to Khloe after his past infidelities. The NBA star reunited with Khloe for the Fourth of July, joining Kris Jenner, 64, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41, for the holiday party. This came right after Tristan wrote a very heartfelt message to Khloe for her birthday on June 27.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he posted to Instagram. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world, Koko! True, and I love you, mama.”

Though Khloe has let Tristan back into her life, she hasn’t taken him back. The two have been focusing on repairing their relationship while raising their 2-year-old, True Thompson. “Right now, he’s just earning back her trust day by day,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are getting along better than ever for the sake of True,” another insider said, “and are just focused on co-parenting.”