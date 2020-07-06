Tweet
Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro For Looking At A Sexy Pic Of Her

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna
Chrissy Teigen
Eyes up here, Jeanine Pirro. After the Fox News star shared a picture of herself at an outdoor restaurant, Chrissy Teigen noticed a familiar image on Jeanine’s phone and had one question for her.

“Jeanine, why are my boobs up on your phone?” Chrissy Teigen, 34, asked Jeanine Pirro, 69, on July 5. It was, after all, a fair question. The Justice with Judge Jeanine shared a picture of her eating at an outdoor restaurant, captioning the shot, “Wearing my mask out east.” Chrissy was less concerned with the vague animal-print mask Jeanine was sporting and was more about the photo on presumably the Fox News personality’s phone. The photo was of Chrissy’s bare chest, a shot she shared on social media earlier in the day, per Elle, to show off her sunburn.

To drive the point home, Chrissy offered a side-by-side comparison. “lol” she captioned this shot, and it’s clear to see that the image on the phone was that of Chrissy’s “boobs.” Jeanine has yet to respond to Chrissy’s question, and HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.

Seeing Chrissy’s topless chest on (allegedly) Jeanine’s phone is almost as shocking as seeing the Fox News star wear a mask. She and many other Fox News personalities have been criticized for downplaying the severity of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic. “All the talk about coronavirus being so much more deadly [than the flu] doesn’t reflect reality,” she said in March, per Media Matters. In mid-May, Jeanine had Eric Trump as a guest, and President Donald Trump’s son accused Democrats of “taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time.”

“You watch — they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3. And guess what? After November 3, coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear, and everybody will be able to reopen,” he said, per Vox.

Rex/Shutterstock

At the time, the US’s official coronavirus death toll had surpassed 90,000 (it’s currently at around 129,576, according to the CDC), but Jeanine didn’t push back on Eric’s claims. Instead, Vox notes that she suggested the Democrats are using the coronavirus as a way to expand mail-in voting as some conspiracy to “steal” the election (despite, as Vox pointed out, the only large-scale mail-in election fraud in recent history happened in 2018 to help a North Carolinian Republican congressional candidate.)