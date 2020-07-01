Jessica Simpson’s Son Ace, 7, Looks Just Like His Dad Eric Johnson In Sweet Birthday Pic

Jessica Simpson gushed over how wonderful her son Ace is in a sweet 7th birthday Instagram dedication!

Get the tissues! Jessica Simpson, 39, had nothing but sweet things to say about her son Ace when she posted one heck of a 7th birthday tribute for him on Tuesday, June 30. Ace looked just like his father Eric Johnson, 40, in the pic that accompanied her kind words where the two of them warmly embraced each other amid a bunch of birthday-related items like a Boston Red Sox themed cake and several colorful balloons.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ACE!!!,” she began before getting super descriptive over how amazing he is. “I cannot believe my boy is 7! This kiddo is amazing at everything! He is beautiful, kind, compassionate, obedient to his own heart, soulful, competitive, a gentle force of nature, observant, even tempered, complimentary, hugs when he sees conflict in the room, nurturing, athletic, intelligent, hopeful, daddy’s best friend, mommy’s snuggle monster, home run king, knows everyone’s next move, passionate, hilarious, a collector of baseball cards and crystals, one of a kind and good…he is just SO good.”

“He is a sunburst of light with the magic of a full moon,” the “Irresistible” singer continued. “Ace buddy, my Cancerian soulmate, I have never known anyone more capable of making this world a better place.” Jessica also made social media extra emotional when she posted a bunch of Instagram stories from Ace’s big day that included his father and baby sister Birdie, 1.

Jessica had a little fun with her youngest Birdie in May when she debuted her baby’s wild hairstyle! The youngster smiled for the camera while rocking tiny pigtails and a white romper that was almost too cute for words.

Wonder what Ace, Birdie and their sister Maxwell, 8, will have in store for their superstar mommy as she’s turning the big 4 0 on July 10! She celebrated the occasion a couple of days early by posting a sizzling pic of her in a bikini at the beach in late June. “YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30’s” the blonde bombshell captioned the cheeky snap.