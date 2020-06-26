Jessica Simpson Looks Dynamite In Cow-Print Bikini & Sheer Coverup In New, Sexy Insta Snap — See Pic

Jessica Simpson is counting down to turning 40 in the sexiest way. She showed off how she has her best ever bikini body, while wearing a fun cowboy hat and rodeo-inspired two-piece.

Jessica Simpson‘s figure has managed to get more fit and fabulous with the passing of time. The mother of three lost an incredible 100 pounds after giving birth to her daughter Birdie Mae Johnson on Mar. 19, 2019, and has kept it off and then some. Jess flaunted her incredibly toned backside, trim waist and pert derriere in a sexy bikini photo she posted to her Instagram on June 26, where she called on Father Time to bring on turning 40 on July 10.

“YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30’s” the blonde bombshell captioned the snap. She could be seen looking over her right shoulder while wearing a cowgirl inspired beach ensemble. Jess rocked a black Stetson hat with gold metal hearts, stars and crosses just above the brim, while her long blonde hair flowed down her back. She then matched it with a sheer black beach wrap with petal prints on it.

Jessica not only looked ah-maz-ing in her bikini, she was helping promote the swimwear that comes from her Jessica Simpson line of clothing and accessories. She rocked the $46 Rodeo hipster bottoms, which featured a brown and white cow print and little gold studs lining the edges. The singer paired it with the matching Rodeo triangle bikini top that goes for $56 on Jess’ apparel website.

Jessica has worked out for years with trainer Harley Pasternak, and he really got her in tip top shape after baby Birdie arrived. Jess’ workout turned out to be something so simple, as he had her doing 12,000 steps a day as a fitness goal. “This was a big part of losing the 100 pounds. She could do it by going for walks with her family, walking on the treadmill watching TV, just moving her body in a non-intense way,” Harley explained on Good Morning America in Sept. 2019

Now Jessica’s legs are so enviably toned and muscular. She showed them off in a May 27 Instagram mirror selfie, and fans were fawning over how ripped she’s become. All of those steps also helped give Jessica a perky backside as well, which was evidenced in her cowgirl bikini photo. Almost-40 never looked so hot!