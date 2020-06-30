Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian & Turns Her Bathroom Into An ‘Enchanted Forest’

Kim Kardashian shared a video of the gorgeous nature scene she came home to after her husband Kanye West turned her massive bathroom into a ‘forest’ with bundles of colorful flowers and green plants.

Kanye West, 43, gave his wife Kim Kardashian, 39, a sweet and pleasant surprise on June 30 when he turned her huge bathroom into an “enchanted forest”. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a video of the surprise she came home to in her Instagram story and explained what it was while panning the camera over the colorful bunches of flowers and bright green plants.

“So I come home, and my whole bathroom is decorated like an enchanted forest,” she could be heard saying the clip. “It’s so beautiful, and so visually pretty, and so sweet of my husband.” The new bathroom definitely was quite a sight to see and seemed to prove that Kanye is willing to go above and beyond to put a smile on Kim’s face!

Perhaps Kanye’s latest gift is for Kim’s amazing feat of becoming a billionaire after she sold a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty line to Coty for $200 million. The proud hubby shared a congratulatory tweet about the impressive status on June 29 and wrote rare words of love in the post.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” he tweeted along with a photo of vegetables and flowers that looked fresh from a garden. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life So I made you this still life We love you so much.”

Kim and Kanye’s latest public displays of affection are getting quite a lot of attention considering the lovebirds are usually pretty private about their romance. On June 28, Kim shared two stunning photos of her posing with the man in her life on a wooden porch in Wyoming. They were both wearing PVC outfits and got cuddly while wearing sunglasses, proving they know how to be affectionate and stylish at the same time.