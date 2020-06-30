Watch
Hollywood Life

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian & Turns Her Bathroom Into An ‘Enchanted Forest’

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye WestVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chow down on fries and chicken Tenders as the attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140021 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Its date night for Kim and Kanye West and on the menu is Cafe Habana! The married couple looks smitten as they head into the restaurant both rocking all-black outfits! Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian shared a video of the gorgeous nature scene she came home to after her husband Kanye West turned her massive bathroom into a ‘forest’ with bundles of colorful flowers and green plants.

Kanye West, 43, gave his wife Kim Kardashian, 39, a sweet and pleasant surprise on June 30 when he turned her huge bathroom into an “enchanted forest”. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a video of the surprise she came home to in her Instagram story and explained what it was while panning the camera over the colorful bunches of flowers and bright green plants.

“So I come home, and my whole bathroom is decorated like an enchanted forest,” she could be heard saying the clip. “It’s so beautiful, and so visually pretty, and so sweet of my husband.” The new bathroom definitely was quite a sight to see and seemed to prove that Kanye is willing to go above and beyond to put a smile on Kim’s face!

Perhaps Kanye’s latest gift is for Kim’s amazing feat of becoming a billionaire after she sold a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty line to Coty for $200 million. The proud hubby shared a congratulatory tweet about the impressive status on June 29 and wrote rare words of love in the post.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. (REX/Shutterstock)

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” he tweeted along with a photo of vegetables and flowers that looked fresh from a garden. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life So I made you this still life We love you so much.”

Kim and Kanye’s latest public displays of affection are getting quite a lot of attention considering the lovebirds are usually pretty private about their romance. On June 28, Kim shared two stunning photos of her posing with the man in her life on a wooden porch in Wyoming. They were both wearing PVC outfits and got cuddly while wearing sunglasses, proving they know how to be affectionate and stylish at the same time.