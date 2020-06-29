See Message
Hollywood Life

Kanye West Gushes Over ‘Beautiful Wife’ Kim Kardashian For ‘Becoming A Billionaire’ With New KKW Deal

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye WestVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chow down on fries and chicken Tenders as the attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140021 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Its date night for Kim and Kanye West and on the menu is Cafe Habana! The married couple looks smitten as they head into the restaurant both rocking all-black outfits! Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kanye West said ‘God is shining’ on Kim Kardashian when he posted a loving message about her ‘becoming a billionaire’ after she sold a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty business to Coty for $200 million.

Kanye West, 43, didn’t hesitate to proudly give a shout-out to his wife Kim Kardashian, 39, on Twitter when she made headlines for becoming a billionaire after selling a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty line on June 29. The rapper shared some sweet and loving words about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her smart decision to sell part of the line to Coty for $200 million, and because he is usually a private person when it comes to family, the surprising tweet got a lot of attention.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” he tweeted along with a photo of vegetables and flowers that looked fresh from a garden. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life So I made you this still life We love you so much.”

Shortly after Kanye posted his message to Kim, many fans responded to it with their own support. “Kanye, we love you,” one follower wrote. “congrats to her,” another responded. “What’s better than one billionaire? Two,” another said, referring to Kanye’s own $1.3 billion net worth.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (Shutterstock)

Kanye didn’t respond to any of his followers’ comments, but his message definitely said enough. The new partnership that made Kim a billionaire is sure to be an exciting one as it promises to bring new makeup, skincare, haircare, nail products, and more to her fans and other consumers. Kim expressed her feelings about the big step with her four-year-old KKW Beauty line in a statement.

“Partnering with an established organization like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand,” the statement read. “This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world.”

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kanye West is ‘proud’ of Kim Kardashian for ‘becoming a billionaire’. (Shutterstock)

Kim’s deal with Coty comes five months after the company closed a deal with Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner, 22, for a 51% stake in her successful Kylie Cosmetics line. It earned her $600 million at the time, but Kim’s new deal now makes her the richest of the KarJenner family. Although a billionaire status originally went to Kylie by Forbes last year, the magazine retracted the title in May after they accused the makeup mogul of falsely inflating her wealth and lying about her makeup sales.

“Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” Forbes claimed in a report they released.

Kim’s deal with Coty is expected to close later this year but there’s no date yet on when new products will hit the shelves.