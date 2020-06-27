Kaia Gerber, 18, Lounges Outside In A Zebra-Striped Bikini After Getting Arm Cast Off

Kaia Gerber shared a sweet snapshot of herself holding two adorable puppies while showing off her stunning figure in a zebra-print bikini and taking in the fresh air outside.

Kaia Gerber, 18, was taking in the summer rays with two of the cutest companions by her side on June 26. The gorgeous model shared an Instagram pic that showed her holding two puppies while donning a black and white zebra-print bikini that let her toned abs peek through while sitting on a blanket outside in the grass. She also wore a sun hat to help her stay cool in the heat.

Although Kaia didn’t caption the epic photo, none was needed to make quite an impression with her followers. It didn’t take long for various compliments to start rolling in once the pic went public. “I love you so much,” many fans wrote while another wrote, “the cutest!”

Kaia’s new pic clearly shows her without a cast, proving her arm is all healed up. The daughter of Cindy Crawford had a cast on for a while after breaking it in May due to “a little accident.” She officially had her full cast off at the end of May but still had it wrapped up until last week so it’s no wonder she’d want to hold furry bundles of joy now that it’s recovered!

In addition to a castless arm, Kaia recently showed off new blonde locks for the first time. After donning darker tresses for a long time, she decided to go with her sun-kissed look just in time for summer and we have to admit, that it looks great on her! Like her former supermodel mom, Kaia knows how to rock just about any hair color or style and she never fails to amaze her fans with the changes.

Like so many other people, Kaia and her family have been trying to stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic by staying in quarantine but when they do step out, they make sure to wear protective face masks. Kaia showed off hers when she went out to eat in Malibu on June 9.