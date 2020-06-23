Kaia Gerber was seen showing of her new, flowing blonde locks while heading to a lunch date at her father, Rande Gerber’s, restaurant in Malibu! The model looked super casual, with her bold blonde hair on display!

Kaia Gerber looked ready for summer when she stepped out for lunch with her family on Monday, June 22 in Malibu, showing off her new blonde hair. The stunning supermodel, 18, was dressed casual for her afternoon out, heading to her dad, Rande Gerber‘s, restaurant Cafe Habana in Malibu. She wore a pair of blue jeans with a classic white T-shirt and navy blazer overtop, adding a pair of simple flip flops to complete her look.

The 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford, 54, and Rande, 58, also sported a seafoam green cast on her right arm, clearly still in recovery mode following a little accident that she had in May. Despite the cast, Kaia still looked effortlessly beautiful! Her new blonde hair has seriously grown on her, and it isn’t the first time she’s showed it off!

Kaia debuted her new blonde ‘do on June 19 after getting a smoothie from Earth Bar in West Hollywood. The model looked incredibly fit, sporting a monochromatic exercise outfit and looking ready for the summer season. She also practiced the necessary safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic and wore a face mask, which covered her nose and mouth. But the true pièce de résistance was her platinum blonde locks that accentuated her signature bob perfectly!

Prior to her hair makeover, Kaia was getting used to her heavy duty cast, which was luckily changed so that the model had more mobility once the section covering her elbow was removed. Thankfully, Kaia has had a great sense of humor about her mishap, and has even shown that she can still model despite the extra accessory.

In fact, on May 18, the model took to Instagram to recreate her Daisy by Marc Jacobs perfume advertisement! Kaia admittedly struggled when it came to spraying the perfume, but she maintained her poise and looked as beautiful as ever! We cannot wait to see more of Kaia and her new hairdo in the future!