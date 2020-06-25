Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Play With Their Daughter, 19 Mos., At The Park In Adorable New Pic

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are the cutest parents. They took their toddler daughter to the park for an outdoor play session on June 24, while enjoying the bright L.A. sunshine.

Diane Kruger and boyfriend Norman Reedus have had plenty of quality time together as a family with their 19-month-old daughter ever since California went into quarantine in March. As “Safer at Home” orders have now been eased a bit for L.A. County, the couple has made the most of it by taking their toddler outside for fresh air playtime as much as possible. On June 24, the trio was photographed playing on swings, riding down a slide, and having a perfect family outing at a local park.

The Walking Dead star Norman, 51, held on to his little blonde daughter as they went down several slides. After one that dropped straight down, he played protective yet fun daddy as they hit up a spiral slide. Diane could be seen with her arms high in the air, cheering them on as they made their way down.

Both Norman and Diane came prepared with facial protection, while social distancing from others. Norman wore a striped face mask that covered him from just below his eyes down to his neck. With his sunglasses and dark baseball cap, he was almost incognito…except for he has the same hairstyle as his character of Daryl on TWD, the same buff body and has a penchant for always wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans in real life.

German-born Diane, 43, wore a black face mask to protect herself. She looked summery in a green, short-sleeved mini-dress with white flowers on it. The Inglourious Basterds star went barefoot on the playground — a stark contrast from Norman, who wore heavy black boots. She also wore sunglasses and had her blonde locks pulled up inside a dark fisherman’s cap.

Diane and Norman have been quite private when it comes to their little girl, who was born in late Oct./early Nov. 2018 (they’ve never said the precise date). They have never released her name, but Diane every now and then shows off photos of her only child via the actress’ Instagram. Diane is always very careful never to show her little girl’s face, only using shots taken of the back of her head, or where her face isn’t visible.

On June 21st for Father’s Day, Diane shared four IG photos of Norman, including two as he was holding their daughter. But her face was either cut off, or turned away from the camera. “To the most handsome papa there is. Happy Father’s Day @bigbaldhead We love U,” Diane sweetly wrote in the caption. She also included two photos cuddling up to her sexy boyfriend, who she met while filming the 2015 drama Sky.