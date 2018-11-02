Is there anything more exciting than welcoming a little angel to the world for the first time? Diane and Norman got to do just that today and we are SO happy for them!

And baby makes three! Diane Kruger, 42, and Norman Reedus, 49, are now the proud parents of a newborn baby! Diane gave birth according to Us Weekly — for the first time ever! And while her Walking Dead boyfriend may already have a child with his supermodel ex Helena Christensen named Mingus Lucien, 18, we’re sure he’s over the moon too. Holding your little one in your arms definitely isn’t something that gets old. They’ve been officially an item since March of 2017, but fans have only known they were expecting since late May.

It’s been a whirlwind — and a great one, at that! Diane and Norman met on the set of the 2015 film Sky in which Diane’s character falls in love with Norman’s. Then, all of a sudden, it seemed as if life was mimicking art when Diane ended things with her boyfriend of ten years, Joshua Jackson, and went on a romantic vacay with a certain long-haired Walking Dead actor. Things strayed way far from the movie when they welcomed a little one of their own into the world, but that’s a happy ending if we’ve ever seen one.

While these two aren’t super public when it comes to their relationship, what we have seen from then is very sweet. Like the time Norman planted a sweet kiss on Diane’s hand on the Critic’s Choice Awards red carpet, or when she kissed him after a Golden Globes win. And who could forget his birthday tribute to the then-momma-to-be? They’re clearly very in love.

And now these lovebirds have someone else to shower with love — a newborn baby! Diane didn’t show off too much of her baby bump, and even seemed to be hiding it more often than not under baggy clothing, but we hope she doesn’t use the same tactics when it comes to her little one.