Diane Kruger, 42, Reveals Why She Waited To Have A Baby & Raves Over Norman Reedus As A Father

German actress Diane Kruger gave birth to her first child a few months ago with boyfriend Norman Reedus – read on for why she waited for motherhood!

National Treasure actress Diane Kruger, 42, had a baby girl (whose name has not yet been revealed) with boyfriend Norman Reedus, 50, in Nov. 2018, and Diane recently spoke out about why she chose to not have a child until recently. Previously, Diane had been married to French actor Guillaume Canet, 45, when she was in her early 20s, and had also dated 40-year-old Joshua Jackson, of Dawson’s Creek fame, from 2006 to 2016. Despite being married, and involved in a decade-long relationship, Diane wasn’t sure if motherhood was right for her.

“I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time,” Diane told Net-A-Porter’s magazine Porter for her cover story. “I was too selfish. By the time I got to about 35 [seven years ago], I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.”

Diane thought the timing was not yet right for her in those other partnerships. “I think as you grow older, you learn that things come to you when you’re ready for them,” Diane said. “I’m glad I waited,” she said about having a baby. During the interview, her boyfriend sent her a photo of their daughter sleeping. “[Norman’s] so calm, and he teaches me a lot, because he’s done it before,” she said. Norman and Diane met through work – they both were in the 2015 movie Sky. Norman was formerly with model Helena Christensen, 50, and the two had son Mingus Lucien, 19, together.

Additionally, motherhood isn’t always a choice that’s best for everyone. But for those who do decide to have children, deciding when can be a choice dependent on many other factors beyond just finding the right partner to co-parent with! Things like money, education, work, friends, and family could determine whether or not having a child at a specific point in time makes sense. We’re so happy for Diane and Norman, and hope they enjoy their new little bundle of joy! We’re so curious about her – all we know is her gender, at this point – but respect this couple’s desire to raise their daughter with some semblance of privacy.