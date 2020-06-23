‘RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp Shows Off Flat Tummy In Candid ‘Postpartum’ Pics

Teddi Mellencamp took to Instagram to share impressive before and after pics that show how much weight she’s lost just under four months since giving birth to her third child, Dove.

Teddi Mellencamp, 38, is looking fantastic four months after giving birth to her baby girl, Dove! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared two pics to Instagram that showed and compared her figure from three weeks after giving birth to how she looks now, and it’s quite impressive. In the first pic, which is from early Mar., she is holding her phone and showing off her post-baby body in a light blue sports bra and matching leggings and in the second pic, which was taken this week, she is flaunting a more toned body in a purple sports bra and matching leggings.

“Many of you are asking for a postpartum update, but because every person’s journey is different, I have been hesitant as to not project expectations,” Teddi wrote in the caption for the pics. “Baby Dove has been drastically different than Slate and Cruz. At 4 months, she’s sleeping through the night and we are in a rhythm (after the first three months of highs and lows; phew were there some lows).”

She continued by talking about how making her health a priority has helped her lose the baby weight. “Through it all, the one thing that has helped me is my commitment to taking care of my health and wellness,” she explained. “Having that consistency of clean-eating and daily activity gave me a routine that helped me manage my time and anxiety. I do not share my weight, but since it’s my most-asked question, I will say that I am 9lbs away from where I was before I had Baby Dove.”

The doting mom then talked about how she’s not focusing on losing those last nine pounds for vanity but rather so she can have more energy with her kids. “I’m not making myself crazed to try and lose those 9lbs— rather focusing on non-scale victories like a PR on the Peloton, or a hilly walk with the kiddos that doesn’t require Mommy having to stop to breathe, or saying no to the 8th Aperol on Wednesday evenings when Twitter attacks.”

She ended the post by encouraging those mothers who just had babies. “So if you’re postpartum or about to have a baby, just know that each journey is different, and I only wish for mine to serve as an inspiration to you,” she concluded. “And if you have any questions, please ask below and I’ll try my best to answer!”

Teddi announced she was pregnant with baby Dove back on Sept. 11. She is also a mom to her two older children, Slate, 7, and Cruz, 5, and a stepmom to her husband Edwin Arroyave‘s daughter Isabella, 11.