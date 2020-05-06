‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Admits She’s Not Speaking To Kyle Richards After Shading Her On ‘WWHL’

Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards aren’t speaking, according to the new ‘RHOBH’ star, who spilled the tea to Wendy Williams on May 6! She laughed over her drama with Kyle and admitted that the ‘OG’ never took the time to get to know her.

Don't expect to see Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards cruising down Rodeo Drive together anytime soon. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars aren't on speaking terms at the moment, Garcelle told Wendy Williams during a virtual interview on Tuesday morning. RHOBH fans will know that the actresses haven't exactly bonded on the show, which Garcelle joined in its 10th and current season.

“Kyle and I aren’t talking, it’s funny because I went on ‘WWHL’ and I had to pick someone who I wouldn’t quarantine with and I picked her,” Garcelle said, laughing about her April 15 appearance on the Andy Cohen-hosted show. “She never took the time to get to know me, that’s where I was coming from. If you’re an OG and I come into your circle you should get to know me,” Garcelle said.

“I felt like people expected me to be the angry black woman, but that’s not who I am. I think the women were a little sensitive to that this season because they were afraid of black social media coming for them,” she continued, admitting, “So, they tiptoed around it. My thing this season was, I just wanted people to get to know me.”

A few days after Garcelle’s quarantine comment, Kyle responded and admitted that she was surprised to hear about it.

“Garcelle, who I had no issue with all season, she went on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and said not nice things about me,” Kyle said on Maria Menounos‘ podcast, Better Together on April 20. “I’m always skeptical when someone is nice to you and then goes and says something else. If I have an issue with someone, I would say it, because that’s what our job is on the show is to be honest,” she continued. “So whenever someone is one way to my face and another way in an interview, then I’m like, ‘OK, I know what I’m dealing with now.’”

Kyle spoke about the situation for a second time during an appearance on WWHL on May 4, where she maintained her surprised reaction to Garcelle’s comments.