‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Admits She’s Not Speaking To Kyle Richards After Shading Her On ‘WWHL’
Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards aren’t speaking, according to the new ‘RHOBH’ star, who spilled the tea to Wendy Williams on May 6! She laughed over her drama with Kyle and admitted that the ‘OG’ never took the time to get to know her.
“Garcelle, who I had no issue with all season, she went on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and said not nice things about me,” Kyle said on Maria Menounos‘ podcast, Better Together on April 20. “I’m always skeptical when someone is nice to you and then goes and says something else. If I have an issue with someone, I would say it, because that’s what our job is on the show is to be honest,” she continued. “So whenever someone is one way to my face and another way in an interview, then I’m like, ‘OK, I know what I’m dealing with now.’”
“No, I was really surprised. My husband [Mauricio Umansky] and I were watching. He said, ‘Why is she talking like that?’ I said, ‘I have no idea,'” Kyle said. “If she felt like that, I wish she would have said that to my face instead of saving it for Watch What Happens Live… “I really don’t know where that came from. I thought we got along really well.”
She continued, “I think that she came in and was just like, ‘I better have something with someone,’ and decided to do that. I don’t know, because like I said, if she felt like that, she did not say anything like that to my face.”
Kyle noted that she hasn’t reached out to Garcelle about the drama, and instead, prefers to hash things out at the RHOBH reunion.
“So now I know what I’m dealing with,” she said. “So I guess we will address this at the reunion.” And, that’s our cue to get the popcorn and tea ready.