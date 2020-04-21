After Garcelle Beauvais said some ‘not nice things about’ Kyle Richards on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ the ‘RHOBH’ OG took to Maria Menounos’ podcast to throw some shade at the newest housewife on the Bravo reality show.

Kyle Richards “had no issue” with Garcelle Beauvais “all season” until her comments on the April 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live where she said the RHOBH OG had “the biggest ego.” But on April 20, Kyle took to Maria Menounos’ podcast, Better Things with Maria Menounos, to hash out the drama of the season, the current COVID-19 outbreak, and respond to Garcelle’s comments. While speaking with Maria virtually, Kyle expressed genuine shock over Garcelle’s statements. “Then Garcelle, who I had no issue with all season, she went on Watch What Happens Live and said not nice things about me,” Kyle shared with Maria.

But as a longtime cast member of the Bravo reality TV show, currently in its 10th season, Kyle revealed that she knows exactly how to handle situations like this. “I’m always skeptical when someone is nice to you and then goes and says something else,” Kyle told Maria. “If I have an issue with someone, then I say it, because that’s what our job is on the show is to be honest. Whenever someone is one way to my face and another way in an interview, then I’m like OK [waves bye]. I know what I’m dealing with now.”

The comments have certainly put a pause on any warm feelings Kyle had for Garcelle, and she made that known in the interview, as well. Upon discussing the global coronavirus pandemic, Kyle shared with Maria that she had texted the entire cast of RHOBH, asking them if they would each like to donate 5,000 masks to frontline healthcare workers. But when it came to who Kyle would want to quarantine with amongst the cast the least, she threw some shade right back at her co-star. “Garcelle, after her comments on Watch What Happens Live,” Kyle told Maria.

The latest drama between the two RHOBH cast members happened when Garcelle joined Andy Cohen for a game of “Floating Diamonds” during the April 15 episode. “Which wife was the most welcoming — and the least welcoming?” the host asked Garcelle. “Most welcoming — Erika Jayne. The least welcoming?…Kyle, I would have to say Kyle,” Garcelle confessed. The reality star went even further when asked “Who has the biggest ego in the group?” by saying that it was Kyle. Finally, Garcelle admitted that Kyle was the cast member should would least want to be quarantined with amid the ongoing pandemic.