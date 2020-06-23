Damian Hurley, 18, Mourns Dad Steve Bing After ‘Devastating’ Death: This Is A ‘Confusing Time’

Damian Hurley opened up on Instagram after his father, Steve Bing’s death, writing a heartfelt thank you note to those who reached out to him following the ‘devastating news.’

Model Damian Hurley posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram following his father, Steve Bing‘s tragic death. Damian, 18, wrote on June 23, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

Damian included a photo of a beautiful sunset with the message. Steve died at the age of 55 on June 22 after allegedly jumping from the 27th floor of an apartment building in Century City, California, according to TMZ. The philanthropist and film producer’s cause of death has not been confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department at this time. Steve welcomed son Damian with ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley in 2002. Elizabeth, 55, also posted a touching tribute to the father of her son just hours before Damian did.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us,” Elizabeth wrote. “Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We spoke on our son’s 18th birthday [April 4]. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

The Austin Powers actress and Steve dated for 18 months, in 2000 and 2001, in an apparently non-exclusive relationship. A DNA test, however, proved that he was Damian’s father. Like he vowed in a statement at the time of Damian’s birth, though he and Liz were no longer together, he remained an “extremely involved and responsible parent.” In addition to his model son, Steve had a daughter named Kira Bonder (Kerkorian), with his ex, former tennis pro Lisa Bonder (Kerkorian).