Elizabeth Hurley Mourns Ex Steve Bing After Tragic Death By Suicide: ‘This Is Devastating’

Hours after news broke that Elizabeth Hurley’s ex, Steve Bing, had tragically died, the actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to him with a touching message.

Elizabeth Hurley is absolutely devastated over the news that her ex, Steve Bing, has died. She posted a touching tribute to Steve, who is the father of her son, Damian, on June 23. In the message, she reflected on the pair’s good times together, and revealed that they had recently gotten close once again. She also shared a series of photos from the years that they were together.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us,” Elizabeth wrote. “Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

Steve died on June 22 after allegedly jumping from the 27th floor of an apartment building in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. However, the businessman’s official cause of death has not been confirmed at this time. Steve was best known as a writer and producer in Hollywood, who was also extremely philanthropic and donated to a number of causes.

Elizabeth and Steve were together in 2000 and 2001. When Liz’s son, Damian, was born in 2002, Steve initially denied paternity. “Ms. Hurley and I were not in an exclusive relationship when she became pregnant,” he said at the time. “It is her choice to be a single mother. If indeed I am the father, I will be an extremely involved and responsible parent.” A paternity test eventually confirmed that Steve was Damian’s dad.