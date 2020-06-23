Steve Bing: 5 Things To Know About Elizabeth Hurley’s Ex Who Died By Suicide

Steve Bing, known equally for his producing credits in big films and hefty donations, has reportedly passed away. Learn more about the famed father of Elizabeth Hurley’s son, Damian.

Steve Bing rocked Hollywood with his passing on June 22. While the official cause of the film producer and political donor’s death has yet to be announced, he allegedly jumped from the 27th floor “of a luxury apartment building in L.A.’s Century City neighborhood,” law enforcement sources told TMZ. HollywoodLife has reached out to Steve’s rep on these claims, and did not hear back by the time of publication.

Steve reportedly lived in this building, and had been “depressed about lack of human contact during quarantine,” according to sources connected to the famed business man. Again, the cause of his death has not been confirmed. HollywoodLife has also reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, who provided the following statement: “On June 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.m., LAPD West LA Division is investigating a Death investigation of a male, adult in his 50’s. The radio call was in the 10000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.”

1. Steve dated Elizabeth for 18 months. A meeting in 2000 sparked a passionate relationship that led to the birth of a baby boy: Damian Hurley. He’s now 18 years old and a model. Damian’s birth was accompanied by drama, however; Steven initially doubted he was the father of Elizabeth’s son.

“Ms Hurley and I were not in an exclusive relationship when she became pregnant. It is her choice to be a single mother. If indeed I am the father, I will be an extremely involved and responsible parent,” he announced in a statement in April of 2002, following Damian’s birth, according to The Guardian. Elizabeth found this statement “astonishing,” per her own spokesperson. A DNA test soon confirmed that Steve was indeed Damian’s father.

2. Steve was a famous writer and producer in Hollywood. Thanks to a $600 million inheritance from his grandfather, real estate developer Leo S. Bing, Steve was able to drop out of Stanford University and kick-start his career in entertainment. He served as an executive producer/producer on films like Get Carter (starring Sylvester Stallone), The Big Bounce (starring Owen Wilson), Bob Marley’s self-named documentary in 2012 and Rules Don’t Apply (starring Lily Collins). He’s also famous for investing around $80 million in the beloved 2004 animated children’s film, The Polar Express, starring Tom Hanks.

3. His most famous credit is being the writer of Kangaroo Jack. Steve penned the screenplay for the 2003 comedy, starring Anthony Anderson and Jerry O’Connell, with Scott Rosenberg.

4. Steve was renown for his generosity in politics. The business man used his wealth to back many Democratic causes. He put in $2,800 towards Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign in March of 2019 (before she dropped out of the race), according to the Center For Responsive Politics. Steve was even close to Bill Clinton, and covered the costs of the former Democratic president’s return flight from North Korea with the formerly captured American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee.

5. He founded Shangri-La Entertainment. The motion picture and video tape production company has brought a number of iconic films to the box office: The Polar Express, For Your Consideration, Youth in Revolt, Rock the Kashbah and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It will provide support ASAP free of charge, and your phone call will remain confidential. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.