Tyga Trolled After He Leaves Flirty Comment For Zendaya — Leave Her ‘Alone’

Fans are not here for rapper Tyga’s awkward attempt at flirting with Zendaya. After deleting his comment, fans were quick to call him out for shooting his shot.

Tyga, 30, seemingly tried to flirt with Zendaya, 23, when he tagged her in his Instagram caption — and then deleted it. The rapper, who famously dated Kylie Jenner, 22, is being trolled over his attempt at flirting with the Euphoria actress on June 18. While promoting his song, “Vacation” he shared a clip from the song’s music video and captioned it, “Tag someone you wanna take on vacation!” and proceeded to shoot his shot by tagging the former Disney star.

“Tyga leave zendaya ALONE,” one commenter was quick to demand. “Lmao did he really tag Zendaya?” another wrote. After considerable backlash in the comments section of his post, Tyga deleted the tag — but it didn’t go unnoticed by fans. “Someone tell Tyga that Zendaya is taken lol,” one follower commented, referencing her romance with Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi, 22.

The Greatest Showman actress was first linked to Jacob after the pair sparked romance rumors back in February. He was spotted giving her an affectionate kiss on the head during a walk around New York City. The following day, they were spotted at Broadway’s Dear Evan Hanson together. While they tried to keep a low profile, the rumored couple were still spotted leaving the Music Box Theatre at the same time.

Jacob and Zendaya also hit up a flea market together during their time in NYC, a month after the dating rumors began. Prior to the Jacob speculation, Zendaya was rumored to be dating her Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland. Both denied the romance and stated that they were merely good friends.

Meanwhile, Tyga was spotted on a date with Ana Beatriz Boaretto in late 2019. Her long raven locks reminded many fans of Tyga’s ex, Kylie Jenner, when she was spotted leaving Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood in a red Ferrari with the rapper.