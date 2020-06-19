Lizzo Debuts Head-To-Toe Extensions In Incredible Hair Makeover In Juneteenth Tribute

Lizzo celebrated Juneteenth ‘in a major way!’ The singer took to her Instagram to show off her head-to-toe extensions, and encouraged her fans to ‘give back to Black organizations and businesses.’

Lizzo debuted a whole new look just in time for Juneteenth. The “Like A Girl,” songstress, 32, took to her Instagram account on June 19 to celebrate the important American holiday that commemorates the end of slavery by revealing her gorgeous head-to-toe extensions. The glamorous singer bared it all beneath her stunning new ‘do and posed up like a true goddess on her stairs surrounded by candles.

But Lizzo had a message for her fans. “Happy Juneteenth, y’all,” Lizzo addressed her followers who checked out the video. “This year we’re doing Juneteenth in a major way. Not only are we celebrating a Black American holiday, but I’m holding a silent auction and a raffle so we can give back to Black organizations and businesses, specifically in [the] Twin Cities.” Lizzo then encouraged her fans to hit up her site, LizzoLovesYou.com, and asked her followers to celebrate Juneteenth by “giving back to Black!”

Lizzo has been incredibly vocal in the last few weeks, asking her fans to do their part for the Black Lives Matter movement, and encouraging many to educate themselves on the history of police brutality and systemic racism in America. In fact, Lizzo has been one of the many celebs calling for police departments to be defunded, so that money can go to “healthcare/workers, social services, communities that need funding, education” and more, as she pointed out in her June 10 Instagram.

Lizzo also showed an incredibly emotional side of herself during an Instagram Live session with her fans on May 31. “There are beautiful people — they didn’t ask for any of this. All they asked for,” Lizzo said through tears, as she reflected on the millions of people protesting police brutality and racial injustice. “All they asked for was justice.”

The singer has used her platform each day to highlight ways her fans can take an active part in the effort for change, and reminding her Black followers that “it is not your job to educate people on racism,” as she said in her May 31 Instagram video. Lizzo has consistently used her platform to highlight societal issues and vital conversations; by proudly showing off her new hairdo, she once again used her star power for good!