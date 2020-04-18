Lizzo Belts Out ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ For One World: Together At Home Performance 

The woman that is 100% that bitch is also 100% committed to helping those struggling during the coronavirus crisis. Lizzo joined forces and voices with the talented line-up for the One World: Together At Home special to perform from her living room.

She put the sing in single, and now, Lizzo is putting a little love back into the hearts of millions around the globe affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Performing from her home, Lizzo closed her eyes, felt every note, and performed ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ during the Lady Gaga curated event, One World: Together At Home.

“I love you. We got this. We’ll get through this together,” Lizzo said into the camera as she closed the song. It was a powerful performance of a powerful song. Lizzo has perviously performed this Sam Cooke classic with St. Paul and The Broken Bones, a beloved soul band led by Paul Janeway. It was certainly a different vibe during the event, but just as moving as ever.

Lizzo has been doing all that she can to help during this difficult time: in small ways, like posting motivational videos on Instagram, and in big ways, like making significant donations to folks who need it most. In March, the “Good As Hell” singer donated meals to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich. “You guys are putting yourselves on the frontline, so because of that, I wanted to treat y’all to a meal,” she wrote on Twitter. “Lunch on me! I love you guys. Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story.”

Absolutely beautiful. Lizzo performs "A Change is Gonna Come." 🙏#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/mf75dsQgqE — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020

Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Alicia Keys and joined the hitmaker during the star-studded livestream concert, all donating their time and talents as a way to raise funds for Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO), which has already raised more than $35 million for WHO and frontline healthcare workers.