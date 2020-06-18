Willow Smith is officially the global ambassador for Onitsuka Tiger & the singer looks fabulous in the ad campaign with no makeup on while posing in the latest collection.

Willow Smith, 19, just landed yet another ad campaign, and this time it’s for Onitsuka Tiger’s Fall 2020 collection. The singer was announced as the global ambassador for the streetwear brand and she stuns in a slew of fabulous photos, which were shot in the desert. In one of our favorite photos, Willow is pictured wearing a pair of tight tan and green two-tone skinny pants with a scoop-neck black tank top and a matching puffy bomber jacket. She accessorized her look with a pair of brown leather high-top sneaker boots with the laces wrapped around her ankles. As for her glam, she threw her brown hair back into two space buns, letting the rest of her hair fall into tight braids.

Another photo sees Willow in an all-white ensemble featuring baggy white sweatpants, a loose-fitting chunky knit sweater, and a newsboy cap. The pictures just kept getting better as she looked au natural throughout the entire shoot. She barely wore a drop of makeup and kept her hair down in braids, pushed to one side of her head.

Perhaps our favorite outfit from the shoot was the tiny black bralette with a keyhole cutout at the chest that put Willow’s insanely toned abs on full display. She styled the tiny top with a pair of high-waisted forest green baggy khakis.

Willow was the perfect choice for the campaign and the Communication Team of Onitsuka Tiger gushed about her in a statement, “Willow Smith is a woman blessed with universal humanism and excellent creativity, going beyond the limits of Generation Z or Millennials. We feel a strong affinity and joy as a brand for the fact that we can collaborate with someone who has both a unique perspective on society and intelligence and shares that message globally.”