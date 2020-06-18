Fashion
Hollywood Life

Willow Smith Goes Makeup-Free In Stunning New Onitsuka Tiger Campaign – Pics

willow smith
Ellie Pritz/Onitsuka Tiger
Willow Smith in the front row Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 05 Mar 2019 Wearing Louis Vuitton Same Outfit as catwalk model *9908238n
EXCLUSIVE: Willow Smith and her boyfriend Tyler Cole stop by Whole Foods for groceries in Malibu during the Covid 19 Quarantine. 28 Mar 2020 Pictured: Willow Smith, Tyler Cole. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA638111_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Willow Smith and her boyfriend Tyler Cole spotted sharing a sweet kiss after a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. The couple packed on the PDA as they waited for their car at the valet. **SHOT ON 10/9/19** Pictured: Willow Smith, Tyler Cole BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Willow Smith 'Aladdin' film premiere, Arrivals, El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 21 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Willow Smith is officially the global ambassador for Onitsuka Tiger & the singer looks fabulous in the ad campaign with no makeup on while posing in the latest collection.

Willow Smith, 19, just landed yet another ad campaign, and this time it’s for Onitsuka Tiger’s Fall 2020 collection. The singer was announced as the global ambassador for the streetwear brand and she stuns in a slew of fabulous photos, which were shot in the desert. In one of our favorite photos, Willow is pictured wearing a pair of tight tan and green two-tone skinny pants with a scoop-neck black tank top and a matching puffy bomber jacket. She accessorized her look with a pair of brown leather high-top sneaker boots with the laces wrapped around her ankles. As for her glam, she threw her brown hair back into two space buns, letting the rest of her hair fall into tight braids.

Another photo sees Willow in an all-white ensemble featuring baggy white sweatpants, a loose-fitting chunky knit sweater, and a newsboy cap. The pictures just kept getting better as she looked au natural throughout the entire shoot. She barely wore a drop of makeup and kept her hair down in braids, pushed to one side of her head.

willow smith
Willow Smith is officially the global ambassador of streetwear brand Onitsuka Tiger. (Ellie Pritz/Onitsuka Tiger)
willow smith
The singer looks fabulous in the Fall 2020 campaign for the streetwear brand which was shot in a desert. (Ellie Pritz/Onitsuka Tiger)

Perhaps our favorite outfit from the shoot was the tiny black bralette with a keyhole cutout at the chest that put Willow’s insanely toned abs on full display. She styled the tiny top with a pair of high-waisted forest green baggy khakis.

Willow was the perfect choice for the campaign and the Communication Team of Onitsuka Tiger gushed about her in a statement, “Willow Smith is a woman blessed with universal humanism and excellent creativity, going beyond the limits of Generation Z or Millennials. We feel a strong affinity and joy as a brand for the fact that we can collaborate with someone who has both a unique perspective on society and intelligence and shares that message globally.”