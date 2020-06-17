Lady Gaga Looks Gorgeous In New Makeup-Free Selfie As She Tells Fans: ‘I Love You’

What a way to show love to her little monsters! Lady Gaga had a message for her fans and delivered it with a stunning selfie. She looked so fresh-faced with no makeup on in the photo.

Lady Gaga is so naturally gorgeous that she can go makeup free and still look just as stunning as if she was going to a red carpet event. Mother Monster was looking for a way to say how much she loves her fans on June 17, and did it with an Instagram selfie. In it, the 34-year-old’s bare and natural face is being kissed by sunlight. Her brown eyebrows are perfectly groomed, while she’s without any shadow, liner or long lashes.

Gaga has her pink lips partially open, while she appears to have a little bit of sunburn on her cheeks. Her platinum blonde hair is pulled back and away from her face, letting her natural beauty shine. Since she’s known for elaborate stage and performance makeup, it’s always refreshing to see Gaga go with such a clean visage.

Behind the Oscar winning songwriter is a long, rectangular pool, and Gaga — real name Stefani Germanotta — appears to have just had a swimming or sunbathing session. She’s seen in the photo wearing a pink one-piece tank swimsuit. At the bottom of the frame, it appears she has a towel wrapped around her waist, and one lounger chair next to the pool is seated in the upright position. It was a gorgeous day in SoCal, and it appears Gaga took full advantage of getting some soul-nourishing vitamin D from the sun.

Being alone by her pool also gave Gaga some time deep in her thoughts. She wrote in the photo’s caption, “Thinking about the world and sending love. I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you.” Her fans flooded the comments, telling her “I love you too” in languages including English, Spanish, Italian, French and Russian. Lady Gaga’s fan base definitely knows no borders.

One eagle-eyed fan noticed the pool in the background and asked, “Omg are you back to your Malibu house?” That would be a definite yes, as that is the pool at Gaga’s Malibu estate, which she purchased for $22.5 Million in 2014. She refers to it as her “gypsy palace” and “oasis of peace,” as she told Vogue in 2018. No wonder she looks so relaxed and tranquil in her selfie! There’s no place like home.