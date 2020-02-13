Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks Light Pink Hair In Glowing New Selfie

She was ‘born this way!’ Lady Gaga showed off her natural beauty and pink hair in a new, makeup-free selfie that she shared to her fans and followers on Instagram.

Lady Gaga is one of the most powerful women in Hollywood, and showed off just how comfortable she is in her own skin on Feb. 12 when she shared a makeup-free selfie to her over 39 million followers on Instagram! In the photo, Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, 33, angled her phone’s camera to capture her best features, sans makeup. The “Shallow” singer wore a turquoise sweater and showed off her watch, while her glowing face shined through effortlessly.

All the Oscar winner wore was some shiny lip gloss, as she shot the camera an eye-catching look. Her bleached eyebrows were featured prominently in the image, while the brown roots of her hair transitioned into a cotton candy pink that she wore in a half-up, half-down style. “Sushi,” she captioned the image with a slew of exclamation points and emojis, including a sushi roll, hearts, fairy and smiling emoji. She also added the hashtag “2020” to the image.

And Gaga’s 2020 appears to be off to a really wonderful start! Before showing her fresh face with her fans, whom she lovingly refers to as her “Little Monsters,” Gaga took to her Instagram on Feb. 3 to share an image with her new beau, tech CEO Michael Polansky. The pair cuddled up together in the candid image, where Gaga’s pink hair was on full display. Her profile also hinted that she had gone makeup-free again, while reclining with her love on, what appeared to be, a boat near Miami.

Prior to taking up with Michael, Gaga was engaged to Christian Carino. The pair fizzled out and called off their engagement in Feb. 2019, leading fans to believe that Gaga had finally gotten together with her A Star Is Born co-star and director, Bradley Cooper. But time and again, Gaga shut down those rumors, telling Oprah at her Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 4, “We did a really good job at fooling everyone. We created that.” Now, Gaga is creating a lot of joy in her life by being her most authentic self, and fans love it so much! We cannot wait to see what Gaga shares with her devoted fans next!