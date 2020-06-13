Lisa Rinna’s Daughters Delilah Belle, 22, & Amelia, 19, Stun In Glam Outfits At Birthday Dinner In LA

Delilah Belle Hamlin and her younger sister Amelia dressed to impress in fashionable black and white ensembles when they went to a Malibu restaurant to celebrate their June birthdays.

Delilah Belle Hamlin just turned 22 on June 10 and her sister Amelia Hamlin, turns 19 on June 13 and they looked better than ever when they celebrated the momentous occasions! The daughters of Lisa Rinna, 56, and Harry Hamlin, 68, were spotted enjoying a birthday dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA on the night of June 12 and their fashionable outfits and stunning makeup made them both a beautiful sight to see. The older Hamlin looked amazing in a dark gray silk blazer-style top and matching pants and the younger Hamlin looked equally as incredible in a white silk long-sleeved crop top and a matching long skirt.

The sisters were all smiles when they were seen outside the restaurant and appeared to be in great spirits. Although Delilah is currently dating Love Island star Eyal Booker, he wasn’t spotted during the birthday outing so it seemed to be a girls’ night that the two beauties gladly embraced. Two days before, on Delilah’s actual birthday, she took to Instagram to share two sizzling pics of herself posing in a black and white patterned bikini to welcome the new age of 22.

Delilah and Amelia, who are both models, aren’t the only gorgeous gals in their family. Their mom, Lisa, proved she’s just as beautiful and youthful when she walked alongside her daughters on the runway of the Dennis Basso New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 9. The mother and daughter trio all rocked hot pink floral ensembles during the event as they strutted their stuff and proved they had the confidence to make a lasting impression.

When Lisa and her girls aren’t turning heads on the runway or during outings, they’re doing so on social media! The proud parent took to Instagram on May 26 to share a clip of Delilah doing a flirty dance for the camera. Before the clip ended, Lisa made sure to join in, proving she can also take no eye-catching dance moves. Although the clip got some criticism due to Delilah wearing a long white see-through dress, Lisa just made light of the negative comments and responded with cheeky comebacks.

We’re wishing both ladies a very Happy Birthday!