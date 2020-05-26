Lisa Rinna Has Perfect Responses For Haters Calling Her Out Over Daughter Delilah’s Flirty Dance

Lisa Rinna didn’t hesitate to write some gutsy responses to followers who criticized her for ‘pimping out’ her 21-year-old daughter Delilah after she posted a video of her dancing.

Lisa Rinna, 56, boldly clapped back at some haters who didn’t care for her latest video post, which showed her gorgeous daughter Delilah Hamlin, 21, showing off some flirty moves. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on May 26 to share the clip, which shows Delilah dancing to Madonna‘s song “Who’s That Girl” in a long see-through white mesh sleeveless dress before she goes in to join her, and after more than one follower complained over the post, the proud mom didn’t hesitate to come up with some memorable responses.

“Pimping out your daughter. Sad,” one follower wrote. “actually she asked me to do this so she’s pimping me out,” Lisa’s cheeky response read. Another follower seemed to refer to Lisa’s opinion on her co-star Erika Jayne‘s past as a strip club dancer in their criticism. “It’s funny Lisa frowned so much at Erica’s [sic] club saying she could never picture her girls doing that. They do it ALL the time just for a much bigger audience,” the comment read. Lisa chose to call this follower the name “Karen”, which is used as a derogatory remark toward women who are perceived as persnickety and high-maintenance”, according to the Dallas Observer. “Relax, Karen,” she responded. Lastly, when a third follower asked if she knew that Delilah’s dress was see-through in the video, she wrote the sarcastic “omg they are?” along with a laughing emoji.

Lisa is known for regularly posting dance videos of herself but when she gets Delilah involved, it seems to gain a lot more attention from her followers, both good and bad, which her latest responses prove. Lisa’ co-star Camille Grammer also seems to have an opinion on Lisa’ dance videos. On Apr. 29, the reality star took to Instagram to share her own fully-clothed dance video that seemed to take a jab at Lisa’s see-through outfit ones. When one response told her she was “much better than Lisa R”, Camille didn’t wait long to write, “And I’m not in a nude see-thru bodysuit in my bathroom filming myself.”