Delilah Belle Hamlin and boyfriend Eyal Booker were so cute as they bundled up and hold hands in front of gorgeous winterscape!

What’s better than spending a day in the snow with your absolutely stunning boyfriend? Sweet puns of course! Model Delilah Belle Hamlin, 18, took to Instagram to share a punny, but heartfelt post directed at her boyfriend, singer Eyal Booker, 24. The couple are seen standing in front of a snowy backdrop on a sunny day surrounded by tall pine trees. Delilah looks stunning in her all-black ski outfit, complete with an edgy pair of Doc Marten boots. Meanwhile, Eyal looks super cozy in his designer puffer jacket and white, high top Converse. Although the photo definitely shows off a great fashion moment, the best part of it is the very sweet hand-holding and the overall vibe the couple gives off in the post.

The caption for the photo simply reads, “Only have ice for you,” and Delilah’s followers were quick to fill the comments section up with a lot of flame and heart emojis, while others left more heartfelt messages. Delilah’s mom, Real House of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, 56, got in on the action writing, “Snow but make it fashion.” One fan chimed in with their own punny quip and said, “snow cute!” Another fan said, “As long as he’s loving you & Lisa/Harry approve….we good. You are your Mama’s daughter.”

Recently Delilah’s dad, actor Harry Hamlin, 67, expressed that he’s “very much” a fan of his daughter’s new boyfriend, and even added that the British heartthrob is a “great guy” while speaking to HollywoodLife in a group interview at The Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala on Sept. 21! Harry just has one condition for the men that wish to date his two daughters. “As long as the boys they’re going out with are good guys, I’m fine with it, you know?”

Fans are thrilled to see Delilah thriving and having fun with Eyal. The two looked so great together all bundled up in their snow gear in front of the picturesque scenery. We can’t wait to see what kind of adventures this cute, young couple gets into in the New Year!