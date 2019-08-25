Summer’s coming to a close but it’s still bikini time for Delilah Belle Hamlin. She’s stand up paddle boarding with her boyfriend but letting him do all the work in a new pic.

Delilah Belle Hamlin‘s soaking in the end of summer rays in the sexiest of bikinis. She donned a hot brown number with a push-up top while on a stand up paddle board with her hunky model boyfriend Eyal Booker, 24. He did all the hard work as he stood behind Delilah, who was seated and lounging on the board in the ocean. Her toned abs and long, model legs were on display in the two photos she posted to her Instagram on Aug. 25.

Eyal helped provide plenty of eye candy himself. The London born model showed off his toned, shirtless physique, wearing just a pair of short black and white patterned swim trunks. He struck poses in both pics that shows he knows his angles well, with his ripped torso and tight pecs as he held on to the paddle.

Delilah, 21, captioned the pic “Failed to execute the sport of paddle boarding correctly,” and while they may have gone wrong with the sport, they sure looked good doing so. Her mom Lisa Rinna, 56, wrote in the comments “Tarzan and Jane ♥️” thanks to former Love Island star Eyal’s curly hair.

Eyal is absolutely head over heels for Delilah. “[Our relationship works] because I think we get each other, you know? She’s quite a deep person. She gets what I’m about,” Eyal shared with Yahoo News in June. “With our relationship, we have a bit of distance in it, so when we’re with each other, it’s really beautiful and passionate, and we spend quality time together.”

“And then we can both go and do our own things, and dip in and out of each other’s lives. And I think our intense-ness and our fiery-ness is nice, and something that seems to be working for us really well,” he added. Not only that, he has his time on Love Island to thank for finding love with Delilah. He told the site that her sister Amelia, 18, was a fan of the show and watched him unsuccessfully look for romance and told Delilah about him. “That’s how she found out who I was. So, if anything, Love Island, in a roundabout way, helped me find love,” he said.

