Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, Looks Hot In Bikini While Mom Lisa Rinna Reminds Her To Drink Water

Delilah Belle Hamlin posted about ‘fainting’ due to the heat wave in England and mom Lisa Rinna is worried about her daughter!

Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, is sizzling hot in England, but her mom wants to make sure her daughter is hydrating! After Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Delilah, posted an Instagram photo in a bikini on June 29, Lisa expressed concern that her daughter wasn’t drinking enough water. Delilah captioned the pic, “the sun in England is honestly a lot, I fainted.. maybe this is why it rains more than shines.”

Lisa, 55, commented on her daughter’s pic, “You are dehydrated! Drinks [sic] tons of water please.” We hope Delilah is taking care of herself while in England – the heat wave hitting the country right now is no joke at all. In the pic, Delilah wore a rose gold bikini with a two-colored top and high-waisted bottoms. She held what appeared to be rosé, and leaned to the side while showing off her abs.

The model wore layered necklaces, as well as pink sunglasses and a beige headband to hold her hair back. She looked off to the side and had medium-sized hoop earrings to accessorize, as well. We loved Delilah’s look!

Delilah shared another pic while in England a couple of days ago, in which she attended a Balmain event. The model posed in her previous pic while rocking a long-sleeved red mini dress and black boots. “The other night for @balmain congrats @olivier_rousteing on the new drop xx,” the gorgeous young star said in her caption. Her mom commented on that pic, as well, saying, “LOVE!!!!!! ♥️”

We love how Lisa shows support and concern for her daughter for us all to see – she is such a good mother. We hope that Delilah stays safe and hydrated during the rest of her stay in England!