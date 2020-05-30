Denise Richards Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Daughter Lola, 14, After She Graduates 8th Grade: ‘I’m So Proud’

Lola Sheen is so grown up! The 14-year-old sported a white cap and gown for her Zoom graduation ceremony as proud mom Denise Richards snapped a photo.

Denise Richards, 49, is so proud of her daughter Lola Sheen, 14! With California’s social distancing rules still in place, the eighth grader participated in a virtual graduation ceremony with her classmates on Friday, May 29. “Congratulations beautiful lola graduating 8th grade today. & your award,” Denise gushed in an Instagram caption, sharing a photo of Lola rocking her white cap and gown as she stood in front of an iPad. “I’m so proud of you,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went on.

The teen looked just like her gorgeous mom as she kept her blonde hair straight and framing her face, showing off her blemish free complexion. “Not easy to miss out on some things this year with your class, but you & your class have handled it with such grace,” Denise wrote, concluding with, “Graduating on Zoom, I’m so grateful the school was able to do that for you all & still make it special.” The mom-of-three added prayer and pink heart emojis, along with the hashtag, “#classof2020.”

Denise shares Lola with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 54, who she divorced in 2011. The stars are also parents to Lola’s stunning older sister Sami, 16, who recently popped up in an episode of RHOBH! The teen was getting ready for a prom night out with her friends, and was treated to the ultimate luxury: getting her hair done at home. In the episode, Denise opened up about her “toxic” marriage with Charlie, and what lead to the end of their relationship.

“It was a very dark time and very toxic and I filed for divorce when I was 6 months pregnant with [Lola],” she said on the May 21 episode. “I always did whatever I could to hide Charlie’s behavior. How do you tell kids what’s really going on? I would say ‘Dad has to go to work, but he loves you so much, he wants to be there for you girls’…A lot of people have an impression of me being wild and crazy, but Charlie was sober when we got married so we were not this swinging couple like people might assume,” the Illinois native revealed.

In addition to Sami and Lola, Denise is also mom to Eloise, 9, who she adopted in 2011. The little girl celebrated her 9th birthday just a few days ago and looked so happy as she celebrated at home! “Our Eloise turned 9 yesterday….. happy birthday sweet angel,” Denise captioned a photo of Eloise about to blow out candles on her cupcakes. “We love you so much,” the Wild Things star added.