Denise Richards Bonds With Daughter Eloise, 8, As She Tries To Put ‘RHOBH’ Drama Behind Her

Denise Richards is focusing on the positives in her life, one being her adorable daughter Eloise, amid all her ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ drama.

Talk about starting your day off on the right foot! Denise Richards, 49, got her millions of fans in a good mood when she posted the sweetest Instagram video of her daughter Eloise, 8, on Wednesday, April 22. The youngster and their large black mutt Lily had quite the morning together where she let loose with the hose in their backyard which he continued to jump at and drink from. Their bonding moment could’ve have been any more precious as Eloise had a big smile on her face and couldn’t stop giggling as the footage continued. “Good morning!!!,” Denise wrote as the caption. “Eloise’s laugh is everything…” Fans soaked in every second of it, with one revealing how her youngest is simply the “sweetest.”

Eloise looks to be a big distraction for Denise amid her seemingly endless RHOBH problems. The former Wild Things star detailed a beautiful story that happened on Easter Sunday on Sunday, April 12, that involved her 8-year-old and a bunny. “Our Eloise is so cute… we talked about this bunny we saw all day under the swing in our yard because it’s raining hard (for Los Angeles),” she captioned next to four adorable snaps of her baby girl. “While I was on a conference call/meeting/zoom I came back to make dinner & she had made a plate for the bunny by herself (even pulled the stems off the strawberries). We took it outside for the bunny to eat tonight. She’s so unbelievably thoughtful and loves animals.”

Someone who isn’t coming off as sweet as strawberries for Denise lately is Brandi Glanville, 47. The former RHOBH mainstay dropped a major claim when she told a fan that Denise sent her a cease & desist months after their alleged affair first broke on Instagram on Tuesday, April 21.

The mother-of-two previously doubled down on her claims that she was at one point romantically linked with Denise during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday, April 16.