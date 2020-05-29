Kylie Jenner’s 1st Home On Sale For $3.6 Million — See Pics Of Massive Pool, Glam Room & More

Kylie Jenner’s very first home that she bought when she was only 17 years old is back on the market, with an increased value than when the Lip Kit mogul first bought it! See the pictures of this gorgeous Tuscan villa!

Kylie Jenner‘s Calabasas starter-home is back on the market! The young self-made billionaire’s, 22, home is going for a whopping $3.6 million, according to TMZ. The price point is a slight increase from when Kylie first bought the abode, which, at the time, ran $2.7 million. But once Kylie lived there, she gave the stunning Tuscan villa some major improvements.

The house, located in the exclusive gated community of Calabasas called The Oaks, features five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. Kylie initially sold her crib for $3.15 million in 2018, around the time when she moved into her Beverly Hills home with ex Travis Scott, 28. But the price has clearly gone up this time around, and it comes with all the fixings. The house features a media room and detached casita along with a stone white fire place. French doors open onto a stunning pool and beautiful, lush green grass and the kitchen is fit for a gourmet chef! Even better, Kylie transformed one of the en-suite bedrooms into a luxe glam room complete with a lighted vanity, walls featuring mirrors, and custom-made drawers for all of someone’s glamming needs. You can see the stunning photos HERE.

As fans know from Kylie’s Instagram, the Lip Kit mogul has really moved up in the world. At the end of April, Kylie purchased a $36.5 million mansion right in the heart of Los Angeles. The Holmby Hills home is part of the elite “Platinum Triangle,” finishing out the glamorous neighborhoods of Bel Air and Beverly Hills. From what fans have seen thus far on Kylie’s Instagram, the Holmby Hills mansion is a playground of riches. The mansion comes complete with high, cathedral-like ceilings, a tennis court, pool, and sprawling backyard.

While it’s still uncertain if this will be Kylie and her daughter, two-year-old Stormi Webster‘s, forever home, it’s still a good investment for the young billionaire. “Nobody knows whether or not she’ll stay there permanently,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, adding, “but just the fact that she’s living there is already increasing the property’s value. This home makes sense for now because not only is it magnificent and obviously a fantastic place to quarantine with her and Stormi, but once this is all over and things go back to normal, she’ll be in the heart of LA, which is where she loves to spend time with friends and enjoys going out.”