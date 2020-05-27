Chicago, 2, & North West, 6, Sing ‘Ring Around The Rosie’ As They Reunite With Cousin True, 2

Chicago and North West and their cousin, True Thompson, reunited for a sweet get together in a series of new videos posted to Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram, featuring the youngsters playing and singing in a giant bouncy castle!

Reunited and it feels so good! On May 26, Chicago, 2, and North West, 6, and their little cousin, True Thompson, 2, got together with members of the Kardashian/Jenner family for a day of fun, bouncy castles, and singing! In a series of clips captured on Khloe Kardashian‘s, 35, Instagram story, the little tots were seen having an absolute blast in a giant white bouncy castle. True and Chicago bounced around in the light of the beaming, California sun, as Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West‘s, 42, youngest son, one-year-old Psalm, 1, watched on! Of course, there were a lot more cute moments from these little ones.

Khloe, using the RETRODUST filter by yulya.kors for her clips, also captured an incredibly tender moment between True and Chicago, who held hands as they walked around the beautiful backyard. Most precious of all, Khloe captured Chicago, North, and True singing the classic nursery rhyme “Ring Around The Rosie” while bouncing around in the giant white bouncy castle! It was such a sweet moment to see, and based on Khloe’s Instagram story it appeared to be a major reunion for the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Along with Khloe, the Good American Mogul‘s niece Stormi Webster, 2, was also spotted playing with her cousins. A reunion has been a long time coming for the Kardashian/Jenner youngsters, who have been safely quarantining with their parents since Los Angeles went into lockdown amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. However, some fans weren’t as pleased as others to see all of the kids back together again.

In fact, once the videos surfaced on Khloe’s story on May 26, she had to defend herself against fan backlash for having the youngsters all together and not social distancing. “They are all cousins,” Khloe responded in the comments section of a fan’s Instagram upload of one of her videos. “So we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”

Beyond just having the cousins get together for some much-needed bonding time, Khloe also made time for True to see her maternal grandmother, Kris Jenner, 64, on May 21. In a carousel post Khloe shared to her IG, True and Kris posed poolside and beamed at the camera, clearly so happy to be together again. The last photo in the series of three, however, was the best. It featured True giving Kris a sweet kiss on the cheek while the doting grandmother-of-ten smiled. “We love Lovey,” Khloe wrote along with the photos, adding blue hearts at the beginning and end of the caption.