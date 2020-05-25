LaLa Anthony, Diddy & More Groove To 112 & Jagged Edge’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle Despite Sound Issues

Fans have been counting down to 112 & Jagged Edge’s battle, but the event wasn’t without drama as two of 112’s original members declined to participate.

It’s the late ’90s all over again! R&B groups 112 and Jagged Edge were the latest pairing to face off in Timbaland and Swizz Beatz‘ viral Verzuz battles, and it was one for the ages! Despite on-going sound issues — seemingly a common theme with Verzuz battles — celebs like LaLa Anthony, Diddy, Missy Elliott and Tamar Braxton were jamming away! “I can listen to this EVERYDAY!…Forever classic,” LaLa exclaimed as 112 played the song “I’ll Be Missing You.” She added in another spot, “A complete vibe” and “Missing ATL.” Snoop Dogg was also loving the nostalgic moment, commenting “that s— banging, and “smoke on the way!”

Dubbed “Something For The Ladies,” fans were ecstatic after Swizz — née Kasseem Dean — dropped the news about the battle on his Instagram page. “Breaking News…Just added to the Memorial Day Weekend madness,” he began. “@official_je vs @theofficial112 this Monday ! Something for the ladies…@timbaland it’s a busy long weekend,” he quipped.

The announcement wasn’t without drama, however: two of 112’s original members, Daron Jones and Quinnes Parker, both announced that they would not be involved with the event due to ongoing legal issues. “We are simply blown away for the passion you have for our music,” both Daron and Quinnes wrote in their message, posted on May 23. “From our mouths to yours, Q and I never quit 112 nor our fans,” Quinnes explained. The duo have been embroiled in a legal battle with member Slim — who along with Michael Marcel Keith, will participate in the Verzuz — over the 112 trademark. Drama aside, 112 is still regarded for having some of the biggest R&B hits of the ’90s and 2000s, including the Diddy-produced “Only You” featuring the late Notorious B.I.G., along with 2001’s “Peaches & Cream” and “Dance With Me.” The group also made an appearance on Biggie’s “Sky’s The Limit” which was on his final album, Life After Death.

I just wanna know who frying chicken by the speakers? Is it 112 or Jagged edge?! 🥴🥴🥴🥴😩 #VERZUZ #verzuztv pic.twitter.com/k0jnWHNcyu — Destiny Jasmine ..🌸📻🔮 (@Adore_dess) May 26, 2020

Jagged Edge’s Brian Casey, Brandon Casey, Richard Wingo and Kyle Norman were all present for their own epic reunion. The group originally came together in 1995 — with a little help from Xscape‘s Kandi Burruss — and quickly signed to Jermaine Dupri‘s “So So Def” records in Atlanta. The quartet are known for a bevy of catchy tunes, including the “Let’s Get Married” remix and Nelly collaboration “Where The Party At?”

Verzuz battles have been a social media sensation since the beginning of quarantine, with epic pairings like Babyface and Teddy Riley, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, and more! We can’t wait to see who hops on the train next.